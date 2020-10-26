SureCall improves signal quality for first responders with New GuardianA Class A Booster

SureCall Improves Signal Quality for First Responders with New GuardianA Class A BoosterSureCall Improves Signal Quality for First Responders with New GuardianA Class A Booster

FREMONT, Calif. – SureCall, the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today introduced GuardianA, a 2 watt public safety band booster for large buildings. The GuardianA amplifies in-building coverage for critical communication channels, delivering a consistent signal for first responders and safety officials.

SureCall’s most powerful public safety band booster, GuardianA, is a class A bi-directional amplifier supporting both the 700 and 800 MHz public safety frequency bands. Large newly constructed buildings or expansions to existing structures are generally required to have a -95dBm minimum signal strength in designated areas in order to receive a certificate of occupancy.

GuardianA is the most affordable class A booster on the market and meets the code requirements for NFPA 72/1221 and IFC 510, including a NEMA-4 rated amplifier housing.

“When we create products to help support emergency responders, we understand that public safety can depend on us getting every single detail right,” said Frankie Smith, vice president of sales for SureCall. “The GuardianA is the class A booster building managers can trust to help provide secure communication for first responders in the case of an emergency.”

Additional safety features and benefits of the GuardianA include:

32 independently controlled channels per band, including automatic gain control for each channel

Supports P25 P1/P2 digital and conventional analog communications simultaneously

Channelized Auto Gain Control (AGC) / Channelized uplink squelch

Built-in mandatory isolation test to prevent BDA oscillation

Ethernet port with built-in SureCall Sentry™ remote monitoring hardware

UPS port for external battery backup

Energy-saving operation allows bands to remain dormant when not in use

Industry leading 3-year warranty, with a five-year extended warranty available

SureCall offers free training and design services for building managers who need to boost public band signals.

For more detailed information about the GuardianA, including availability, features and installation services, visit www.surecall.com.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017 & 2020 CES Innovation Award, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its patented engineering with top-quality materials and comprehensive lifetime support to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall’s FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by our blog or visit us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.