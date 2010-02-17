York Regional Police Board Selects VIQ Solutions for Digital Recording Project

Markham, Ontario (Marketwire) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ”, “VIQ Solutions” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:VQS) announced today that they have entered a service agreement with the Regional Municipality of York Police Services Board (the “Board”) to provide digital video and audio recording software and services.

The Board has begun installing VIQ’s Encompass Pro suite to capture audio and video in each of their thirteen regional interview rooms and manage the data securely from a central server. VIQ’s flexible solution can be configured to interface with various case management systems and has the ability to seamlessly interface with the Board’s existing records management software.

“This is an exciting opportunity for VIQ Solutions as the police interview market is a natural extension of our court recording business,” said David Outhwaite, President and CEO of VIQ Solutions. “As this contract demonstrates, the digital record is a valuable tool in the justice process beginning at the interview level, not just the trial level. Our products are ideally suited to address the growing need for integrated police and justice systems” added Mr. Outhwaite.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is recognized as a global provider in the digital audio industry with innovative product and service-based solutions for voice-driven systems in the legal, medical, business, and government industries. VIQ Solutions provides an integrated range of digital record workflow solutions, including digital audio and video capture, workflow management software, transcription services, interactive electronic scheduling, and case management integration, all from one central, secure database.

About the Regional Municipality of York Police Services Board

The Regional Municipality of York Police Services Board ensures that effective and efficient police services, including crime prevention, are provided to over 1,023,000 people in the growing and diverse Regional Municipality of York. The Region is divided into five Police Districts, each with its own Headquarters. The five District Headquarters are located in the Towns of Georgina, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and the City of Vaughan.