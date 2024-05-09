CentralSquare unveils CAD and 911 call handling in the cloud at ENGAGE 2024

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, Texas — CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, hosts its annual user-community conference, ENGAGE, from May 5-8 in Dallas, Texas, bringing together government and public safety leaders across North America. This year’s event unveils the latest innovations, including the launch of CentralSquare Enterprise, ONESolution, and Pro Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) in the cloud and CentralSquare Vertex NG911 Call Handling solution, highlighting the availability of critical systems in the cloud.

CentralSquare Vertex NG911 Call Handling empowers dispatchers with tools to manage NG911 communication centers effectively, prioritize resources amidst workforce shortages and expand capabilities beyond voice calls for faster response coordination when seconds matter. Advanced features include:

Text Translate: Automatically translates incoming texts in over 135 languages in less than three seconds, saving call takers significant time waiting for third-party translation services.

Audio Transcription: Displays real-time and post-call transcripts for callers and dispatchers to ensure accurate documentation, keyword searching, and faster analysis of recorded calls through an automatic speech-to-text feature.

Automatic Call Distribution and Abandoned Call Processing: Optimizes call taking with advanced call queues and saves significant time through automatic response to abandoned calls by allowing call takers to focus on urgent responses.

Additional announcements at ENGAGE include a first look at the integration of RapidSOS alerts into CentralSquare’s CAD at Ventura County Fire Department, CA. The partnership with RapidSOS helps agencies significantly decrease emergency response time and provides pertinent information to first responders in a timely manner, enabling faster and more informed response for better intervention and outcomes to save lives.

“Our dispatchers spent an average of one minute and 17 seconds processing and transcribing calls, but with RapidSOS alerts, it takes that down to seconds and automatically gets fed into our CentralSquare CAD,” said Jordan Roberts, Assistant Fire Communications Manager, Ventura County Fire. “It’s accurate, seamless, and very efficient.”

CentralSquare also announced the availability of cloud-based Utility Billing and CentralSquare Home.

Utility Billing allows local governments to streamline the management of utility services across gas, electric, water, waste, and recycling in a centralized location. CentralSquare Home is a unified portal for all CentralSquare solutions, incorporating common products, frameworks, and data elements to allow access to the best of CentralSquare products in one place.

With the increased frequency and unpredictability of large-scale disasters and extreme weather events, the need for public safety systems to remain operational is vital. Transitioning to a cloud-based infrastructure not only ensures continuous online accessibility during a crisis but also offers reliability through backup systems.

“We believe that no community should be without the ability to respond to emergencies. Every year at ENGAGE, we create a forum for impactful discussions about our customers’ needs, including how to drive value from existing solutions and game-changing innovations, demonstrating how industry leaders can unite to address the needs of our communities,” said Ron Anderson at CentralSquare Technologies. “This year marks the dawn of a new era in public safety. We’re excited to introduce a transformative environment where customers no longer need to compromise on the features they want at the expense of their security and cost savings. Instead, through the cloud, customers can have it all, while powering the safest and most well-run communities in North America.”

ENGAGE hosts over 300 sessions with insights from customers, partners, industry experts, and product specialists. This year, the event also includes a private screening of the documentary “PTSD911”, featuring the producer and first responders from the film.

Mark your calendar for CentralSquare’s ENGAGE in April 2025 in Orlando, Florida. For more information, visit: https://engage.centralsquare.com.