Verizon Public Sector earns $100M contract with the State of Michigan

PRESS RELEASE

LANSING, Mich. — Verizon Public Sector today announced it has been awarded a new contract by the State of Michigan valued at $100 million.

Through this agreement, state agencies and affiliated entities will have access to Verizon’s award-winning network and a comprehensive suite of communications solutions designed to help enable Michigan to best serve the state’s more than 10 million residents.

The contract also allows eligible Michigan cities, townships, villages, counties, school districts, universities, colleges, and nonprofit hospitals to take advantage of available Verizon services through MiDeal, the State of Michigan’s extended purchasing program.

“This contract award clearly demonstrates Michigan’s commitment to ensuring that government and public safety agencies, educational institutions, and medical facilities across the state have access to the most current communications capabilities,” said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer of Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business. “Michigan’s investment in these solutions will not only help these agencies modernize the way they do business, but also enable them to better serve their constituents by improving efficiency.”

The new contract, which is effective through August 11, 2028, and renewable for up to a total of five additional option years, includes access to devices and services including Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) connectivity, special plan pricing, and, for first responders and public safety agencies, access to Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology built for first responders.

For three decades, Verizon Frontline has partnered with public safety agencies on the front lines, helping enable mission-critical communications and offering everything from a dedicated crisis response team to access to nearly 600 deployable communication assets.