Delaware division of alcohol and tobacco enforcement awarded this year’s innovative alcohol law enforcement law program of the year by the national liquor law enforcement association.

Launched on October 14, 2021, the agency trained more than 1500 civilians on the L3Harris Patrol Simulator.

Pittsberg, PA. - This state-of-the-art L3Harris driving simulator allows the Division to manufacture and manipulate the driving situation and conditions, as well as the vehicle being operated by the driver. A multitude of levels of impairment and or distractions impacting the driver can then be programed by the trainer. The advanced technology in the simulator produces a driving experience as close to operating a real vehicle than any previous technology on the market.

The Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement has also used the Simulator to train officers in pursuit scenarios and to train the alcohol industry (servers & sellers) on the dangers associated with over-service.

The simulator program allows drivers to experience what can happen when they operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or distracted by a cellphone. Vision, braking, and steering are impacted by the various levels of impairment and demonstrate the dangers in a virtual training scenario.

DATE Director John Yeomans said the program will be available to schools, Delaware Department of Education, statewide driver education programs, community groups, law enforcement agencies and members of the alcohol industry.

“We had a vision about this program several years ago,” Yeomans said. “As an alcohol law enforcement agency, we felt it was important to be creative and engaging when addressing impaired and distracted driving, mainly with our youth, but also exposing our alcohol industry members to the dangers associated with overservice of alcohol to patrons and/or minors.”

This award will be presented as part of the NLLEA Conference and President’s Reception being held Monday, September 26, 2022, from 6pm-8pm at the Sheraton Hotel at Station Square in Pittsburgh, PA (300 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219). Please join us to demonstrate the simulator and to learn more about L3Harris.

“I can say in my law enforcement experience, which spans 35 years, this is the most realistic simulation I have ever seen,” Yeomans said.

