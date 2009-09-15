EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. Receives $8.6 Million Contract from DoD

Company to provide accessories for Project 25 compliant radios already in deployment

Irving, TX – EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) today announced that it has received a contract valued at $8.6 million from the US Department of Defense (DoD). This new indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract calls for the company to provide accessories for the Project 25 compliant two-way radios already in deployment.

“In the past five years, we have provided approximately 80,000 radios to the DoD that are used by war fighters in support of the war on terror,” said Michael Jalbert, president and chief executive officer of EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. “This new contract calls for radio accessories which includes EFJohnson’s batteries and chargers. Among the batteries specified in this contract is the Lithium Ion battery, a ruggedized battery that provides a longer battery life and is 5 ounces lighter in weight than the standard Nickel Metal Hydride battery resulting in a 20% lighter radio. The tri-chemistry charger supports Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, and Nickel Cadmium batteries used in land mobile radio. Our company has a proud heritage of providing quality wireless communications solutions to our armed forces, and we look forward to our continued support of the DoD.” The Company has received an initial delivery order for $0.5 million against this contract, Jalbert added.

