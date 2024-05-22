RapidSOS introduces Harmony – the first AI co-pilot for 911

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — RapidSOS, the intelligent safety company, today announced Harmony, a new tool for safety professionals that harnesses the power of AI technology to extract key information from data feeds around an emergency and make it actionable for 911 and field responders within their existing software systems and operational procedures.

Harmony will initially assist public safety professionals in three ways:



Synthesizing key information from data feeds around an emergency into one unified picture of an incident

Automating the time-consuming, manual process for alarm calls, making actionable data available quicker with less human effort

Extracting key insights from text and video data, including sentiment analysis, language translation, keyword alerting, and video object detection, acting as the first AI co-pilot for 911 professionals communicating with those in need

Sitting behind Harmony is a large language model, the first of its kind that leverages RapidSOS’ decade of experience and over $250 million in research and development in managing billions of data points across its intelligent safety platform.

Developed in partnership with public safety, Harmony will support public safety agencies as they face more demands than ever amid unprecedented staffing shortages. Connected devices in our communities will now work seamlessly with the systems, operating procedures and incredible human ingenuity of public safety to save lives.

For example, in a major train derailment, Harmony parses train consist information to identify which cars contain hazardous materials and immediately pulls up relevant Emergency Response Guidebook (ERG) procedures for the specific chemicals in those cars. In parallel, Harmony identifies relevant camera feeds of the incident and fuses all of this into one unified picture of the incident for 911 and first responders.

Meanwhile, Harmony helps agencies reduce false alarms by fusing multiple sensor feeds to help verify sensor-initiated alarms as they hit 911.

“Technology will never replace the talent, ingenuity and professionalism of public safety,” said Michael Martin, RapidSOS CEO. “We do believe that AI can serve as a co-pilot for 911, automating the mundane and redundant tasks and feeding the most important inputs into the life-saving expertise and work of public safety.”

Digital Alerts: Intelligent Sensor Detection and Processing

Over the past ten years, RapidSOS has worked in partnership with public safety to unify emergency response on one intelligent safety platform. In 2023, over 540M million devices passed 3.3B data points into 911 and first responder systems across six countries.

RapidSOS Harmony sits on the backbone of this digital platform, which today integrates into 4,500 public safety software integrations across 21,000+ agencies. Agencies that use RapidSOS Digital Alerts can seamlessly integrate Harmony into their computer-aided dispatch (CAD), call handling (CPE), field responder, and integrated applications.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 public safety agencies in six countries. Whether there’s an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.