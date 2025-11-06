Verizon Frontline launches nationwide App Developer Challenge to drive innovation for first responders

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Verizon Frontline is calling on developers from across the nation to create new mobile applications to help first responders and public safety agencies operate more safely and efficiently. The Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge is a nationwide contest that will award one grand prize winner a $25,000 cash prize for the most innovative app idea.

The challenge is the latest initiative from the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program , which focuses on developing and advancing new technologies for public safety.

The contest will feature a three-phase structure:

Phase 1: Call for Entry (October 28, 2025 – April 2, 2026): Developers can submit their app idea by uploading a PDF, PPT, or other accepted file format.

Phase 2: Judging and Winner Outreach (April 3, 2026 – May 14, 2026): A panel of judges will review all submissions and select three semi-finalists. These semi-finalists will be invited to become a part of the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program and present their app concept at a live event in New York City, with all travel accommodations provided.

Phase 3: Winner Announcement (May 14, 2026 – June 30, 2026): The grand prize winner will be announced and posted on the contest microsite.

“Great ideas can come from anywhere. The Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge is a unique opportunity for the developer community to contribute to the safety and effectiveness of our first responders,” said Maggie Hallbach, President, Verizon Frontline. “We’re looking for innovative ideas that leverage the power of mobile technology and connectivity to address the critical needs of public safety professionals on the front lines and the communities they proudly serve across the country.”

For over three decades, Verizon Frontline has been committed to delivering an advanced network and solutions designed for public safety. This long-standing commitment helps ensure first responders have the mission-critical connectivity and cutting-edge solutions required to achieve their life-saving missions. The Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge underscores this ongoing commitment.

For more information on the Verizon Frontline App Developer Challenge, including eligible and non-eligible contestants, and to submit an entry, please visit the official contest site at www.verizon-app-challenge.com .

About Verizon Frontline

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs. For more information, visit our website .