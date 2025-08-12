Verizon launches floodwater sensors in Chicago

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — Today, in partnership with Hyfi and the Center for Neighborhood Technology, Verizon launches its floodwater sensors in the city of Chicago to provide city managers, emergency preparedness officials and affected communities with a groundbreaking level of information to mitigate the catastrophic impacts of flooding. The 50 high-tech, low cost sensors, which operate on Verizon’s 5G network, are distributed across flood-prone areas in Chicago, and are made possible by startup Hyfi.

Hyfi’s platform combines its wireless, solar-powered water level sensors and its web-based app to provide a real-time map of flood conditions in surrounding areas, informed by the sensors’ observations of the water level. Use of the app also minimizes or eliminates the need for stormwater professionals or emergency responders to manually calibrate the sensor in the field or in the midst of a major weather event. Eventually, the app will also be available to local residents to monitor data in their own neighborhoods.

This cutting-edge solution has led to Hyfi joining the Verizon Frontline Innovation Program as its newest partner. This program, launched in 2024, was instituted to further the design and development of response-ready solutions, like Hyfi’s sensors, that help improve emergency response, preparedness, recovery or mitigation efforts in communities like Chicago.

Heavy rainfall and urban flooding are recurring issues in Chicago. The city has combined sewer systems, which can overflow during major rain events and lead to basement backups and street flooding. There is a pressing need for real-time monitoring solutions, which Verizon sought to address via Hyfi’s floodwater sensors and app.

Community input is a vital component of the project. Verizon has worked with local partners to provide flood-disaster response education and make residents aware of the real-time data that Hyfi sensors gather . In Chicago, the Center for Neighborhood Technology is facilitating community meetings in partnership with community-based organizations including The Greater Chatham Initiative on the South Side and Grassroots Empowerment Mission and North River Commission on the Northwest Side, with several more planned for this year.

Verizon rolled out the floodwater sensors in New Orleans last year, and they provided critical data during Hurricane Francine. In partnership with Hyfi, this is the first coordinated multi-city flood warning system of its kind and sensors will be deployed in additional cities over the next year.

“Flooding has been in the headlines more than ever, and the impact can be devastating, said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer at Verizon. “We’re pleased to launch these flood sensors in Chicago and we’ll continue to invest and innovate to bring game-changing technologies to communities that need it most. Verizon is committed to helping communities prepare for, respond to and recover from natural disasters, and these sensors are just one way we are demonstrating that commitment.”

“Chicago is leading the way in using data to tackle urban flooding head-on. We’re proud to partner with Verizon and CNT to bring this technology to neighborhoods where timely information can prevent flooding from becoming a crisis,” said Brandon Wong, CEO of Hyfi. “By delivering real-time insights into neighborhood flooding and the underlying causes, we’re focused on helping crews and communities get ahead of floods—up to an hour before a flood hits.”

“Urban flooding—when the local sewer system cannot cope with the amount of rain during a storm—is getting worse as severe storms are on the rise. Plus, increased development is creating more impervious surfaces,” said Nina Idemudia, CEO of Center for Neighborhood Technology. “Our research has found the problem is worse in places where people with fewer resources live, so we’re excited to play a role in creating a new data source to help pinpoint flooding hot spots and find new ways to help communities address them.”

The Center for Neighborhood Technology and Verizon are working together to educate communities to make informed decisions and stay safe in emergencies during severe weather season. Meetings have been held in Chatham and Belmont-Cragin. The public is encouraged to register for the upcoming disaster preparedness workshops. Learn more at cnt.org/verizon.