Tampa Police Department launches ‘Connected Officer’ program with Verizon Frontline

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. — Verizon Frontline announced the deployment and activation of more than 950 5G Ultra Wideband (UW)-enabled smartphones as part of a mission-critical communications upgrade for the Tampa Police Department (PD).

The new devices support the department’s “Connected Officer” initiative, which was developed to help ensure every officer on patrol is equipped with a smartphone loaded with law enforcement applications. Providing each law enforcement officer with a city-issued device prevents these officers from having to use their personal devices for official business, helping enhance efficiency and information security.

“Our work with the Tampa Police Department represents our long-standing commitment to ensuring our nation’s first responders have the advanced network and solutions they need as they work tirelessly to protect and serve our communities,” said Jessica Roth, Senior Director, Verizon Public Sector.

“Equipping our officers with the latest technology is vital to our mission of keeping our communities safe,” said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “When responding to calls, every second counts. Having immediate access to critical information helps our officers act quickly and ensures we can protect the residents we serve.”

Verizon Frontline’s partnership with Tampa PD comes on the heels of major network upgrades across Florida, including the hardening of fiber backhaul to withstand extreme weather conditions, significant investment in generators, HVAC and battery replacements to ensure the network remains in service when customers need it most, and the addition of three dedicated Emergency Operation Centers across the state of Florida to support network restoration.

In addition, Verizon recently launched its new Community Disaster Resilience Initiative in Tampa. The initiative aims to help communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters with confidence, partnering with local United Way and Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Efforts include educational workshops, immediate response support for basic needs, and home rebuilding after a crisis.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders on the front lines. Developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials to meet their unique and evolving needs, Verizon Frontline is backed by an award-winning network. For more information, visit their website.