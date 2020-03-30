National University offers 3 free online courses to Calif. college students impacted by COVID-19

SAN DIEGO — National University is proud to serve public safety professionals who protect our communities every day — especially during times of turmoil. As colleges and schools across California suspend classes to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), NU would like to offer our support to public safety professionals, their colleagues and their dependents by offering three months of free online classes to any California college student impacted by COVID-19. These students may take up to three classes for all NU asynchronous online programs in April, May, and June 2020. While this can’t begin to express our gratitude for the sacrifices our public safety officials make daily, we hope it can mitigate one of many concerns you may be facing during this time and help you prepare for better days ahead.

Founded in 1971, National University is the largest private nonprofit university in San Diego and is dedicated to making lifelong learning opportunities accessible, challenging, and relevant to a diverse population of students. NU has more than 20 years of experience teaching and advising students online and offers a flexible one-class-per-month format. As part of our commitment to public safety professionals nationwide, we offer a 25% tuition discount to employees for degree programs in fields such as criminal justice, homeland security, and public administration. Dependents save 25% on tuition as well.

“The situation we are facing with COVID-19 affects all of us, so we’re taking this step as part of our commitment to the state and to its students, and as part of our community responsibility to support other institutions through a difficult, rapid transition to online education,” said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, chancellor of the National University System.

We are thankful to be able to support our community and public safety professionals as we navigate this challenging time. Thank you for being there for us.

About National University

National University is a San Diego-based nonprofit founded in 1971 by retired U.S. Navy Capt. David Chigos. As the largest private nonprofit university in San Diego, our mission is to provide accessible, achievable and relevant higher education to a diverse group of adult learners. A pioneer in the digital space, we’ve offered online classes for more than 20 years.