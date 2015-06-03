NTOA Announces New Seminar on “Crisis Decision-Making”

Seminar to be held during annual conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 30 – Sept. 4, 2015.

Doylestown, PA. (June 2015) – The National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) has announced a “Crisis Decision-Making” seminar to be held during the 32nd Annual Tactical Operations Conference & Trade Show, on Aug. 30 – Sept. 4, 2015 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This new, highly interactive four hour seminar, taught by Sid Heal, Los Angeles SD (ret.), uses a series of intuitive exercises and games to enable participants to personally experience how their brain is identifying, prioritizing and responding to stimuli in crisis situations. Participants will gain an appreciation and understanding of how the human brain actually works under stress, as well as methods to increase the effectiveness and efficiency in making decisions during crisis situations by programming the brain with “software.”

Registration for the 2015 Conference & Trade Show is open to all active law enforcement officers. Active members of a state tactical association receive a $50 discount upon receipt of a state association ID via fax (215-230-7616) or email (training@ntoa.org). Send six officers from the same agency or multi-jurisdictional team and the seventh officer’s conference registration is free.

Register by July 31, 2015 to take advantage of the discounted registration fee. Registration fee includes practical tracks, seminars, vendor exhibition, SWAT Call Out Dinners and the annual Awards Banquet.

For more information on the National Tactical Officers Association visit www.ntoa.org or call 800-279-9127.

About the National Tactical Officers Association:

The National Tactical Officers Association operates with Veritas – truth, honesty and integrity – in all our relationships. www.ntoa.org