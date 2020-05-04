NTOA Command Academy Announces College Credit!

The NTOA is pleased to announce that Command College graduates may now receive College Credit through The American Council on Education’s (ACE) College Credit Recommendation Service (CREDIT) which connects workplace learning with colleges and universities by helping students gain access to academic credit for formal courses and examinations taken outside the traditional classroom.

ACE is an accrediting organization for hundreds of universities throughout the world, and allows students to request credit hours from any member university, not just a limited few like most programs.

Command College graduates who complete all three modules are eligible for the following:

Upper-division baccalaureate degree category, 6 semester hours in organizational leadership, public safety leadership or sociology

Graduate degree category, 6 semester hours in sociology, leadership or organizational behavior

More information