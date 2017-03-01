PoliceOne Academy Now Approved through Missouri Peace Officers Standards and Training Program for Continuing Education

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is proud to announce that Police1 Academy, the premier online training platform for law enforcement agencies, can now be used to meet annual continuing education requirements outlined by the Missouri Department of Public Safety – Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Program.

Under the new annual reporting requirements for Missouri officers, Police1 Academy can be used toward 22 of the required 24 hours of in-service training with department level approval. The remaining two hours represents firearms skills development. With this training now available online, departments can reduce travel expenses and overtime of officers. So far, 26 courses have been approved totaling 44 hours of training.

In the 2017 Continuing Law Enforcement Education (CLEE) Training and Reporting Requirements for Missouri Peace Officers, a maximum of 8 hours of continuing law enforcement education training may be rolled over from one reporting period to the next. As such, a total of 30 hours of training can be taken annually through Police1 Academy in 2017, with 8 hours rolling over toward the 2018 cycle.

Since launching in 2011, Police1 Academy has enjoyed rapid adoption across law enforcement agencies of all sizes totaling nearly 1,000 departments in 46 states and totaling more than 65,000 users. Currently the Academy is a certified training provider in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, and is eligible to be used for training credit in an additional 25 states.

With nearly 1,100 high-definition training videos and 200 one hour courses from leading law enforcement experts, Police1 Academy offers departments cost-effective access to top-quality police training for an annual subscription based on agency size. Topics range from active shooter to defensive tactics, leadership, community policing and more. The Academy also includes features to track offline training, upload department-specific courses and policies, and produce accurate reports for department leadership. The result is a comprehensive solution for every aspect of training a department oversees.

“The approval of Police1 Academy in Missouri is exciting news for us as well as law enforcement agencies in the state,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “The rapid growth of the Academy thus far is a testament to the importance of a budget-friendly, quality training solution for departments across the country.”

Submit a request online or call (866) 941-4090 to get free preview access to Police1 Academy for your department. To learn more about Police1 Academy, visit www.PoliceOneAcademy.com.

About Police1 Academy

Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, is the proud owner of the Police1 Academy. With nearly 1,100 videos and 200 one-hour courses available, Police1 Academy gives departments instant access to training that will advance officers’ performance and help keep them safer on the streets. Our cutting-edge technology and rich media experience also cost-effectively addresses training needs and compliance requirements.

About Police1

With more than 550,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading website in the world for law enforcement. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.