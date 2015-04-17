Sonoran Desert Institute Partners with GunLearn.com for Certified Firearm Specialization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (April, 2015) — Sonoran Desert Institute (SDI), an industry leader in providing accredited and accelerated distance learning, is proud to announce a new partnership with the International Firearm Specialist Academy (IFSA) that will provide SDI students with even more specialized training for firearms and ammunition through IFSA’s GunLearn.com program.

With the new co-promotional partnership, current SDI School of Firearms Technology students may enroll in GunLearn.com’s highly acclaimed Certified Firearm Specialist (CFS) program at reduced tuition. The new elective option to become a Certified Firearm Specialist enhances SDI’s distance curriculum, which is already considered by many to be one of the most comprehensive in the nation.

“The GunLearn.com program is one of the most thorough and detailed programs on firearms we’ve ever seen, and we’re very excited to make it available as an elective for SDI students,” says SDI Executive Director of Strategic Development Wes LeMay. “By pairing our own industry-leading curriculum with new and unique electives, the SDI School of Firearms Technology has created a high caliber educational experience that helps prepare our students for professional and successful careers in firearms-related industries.”

GunLearn.com has established a standard of safety, accurate identification and competence for law enforcement personnel, legal professionals, dealers and collectors and others who professionally deal with firearms. The GunLearn.com program offers 13 individual training modules which provide a simplified step-by-step approach to become an accredited Certified Firearm Specialist and to give students competence with safe handling practices, accurate identification of firearms and ammunition, knowledge on Federal law and ATF rulings, as well as firearm classifications and markings, nomenclature and mechanical-operations.

Sonoran Desert Institute is an accredited distance learning school providing undergraduate degree and certificate programs in allied health, real estate and construction and firearms technology. Sonoran Desert Institute School of Firearms Technology offers a 32 semester-credit Advanced Gunsmithing Certificate and is the most complete gunsmith training program of its kind. The Associate of Science degree in Firearms Technology program prepares students for personal development and/or employment in the custom gun trade, from entry-level employees to small business owners. Students learn about custom firearms, stocks, rifles, handguns, shotguns, metal refinishing, ballistics, metal work and engraving, and business principles necessary to become a gunsmith. The Firearms Technology program requires 60 semester credit hours.

Sonoran Desert Institute offers high quality, rigorous educational programs with the convenience and flexibility of distance delivery. The school has been an innovator since its inception and is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). SDI educational programs are designed predominantly for adult learners, based on principles and practices of active self-learning, and feature one-on-one faculty class facilitation. Certain SDI programs are also approved for use of the G.I. Bill® Education Program and other VA benefits.

To learn more about on the highly acclaimed distance learning programs at Sonoran Desert Institute, visit www.SDI.edu or call 800.336.8939.

Located in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sonoran Desert Institute is an accredited online school providing undergraduate degree and certificate programs in allied health, real estate and construction and firearms technology. SDI is dedicated to offering affordable, premium, distance-delivered career education that provides a labor market advantage to its graduates. For more information on Sonoran Desert Institute, call 800.336.8939 or visit www.SDI.edu.