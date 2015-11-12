Super Seer Releases the Seer S1636 New Correctional Helmet

Evergreen, Colorado – Super Seer Corporation is proud to announce the release of their newest helmet for correctional officers. The Seer S1636 is a modular riot/correctional helmet that is designed as a riot, ERT, cell extraction or correctional helmet when full head and face protection is needed. The helmet meets and/or exceeds NIJ-STD-0104.02 impact standards, and features an advanced injection molded, lightweight polycarbonate shell. The outer shell is available in three shell sizes (XS - M; L - 2XL; 3XL - 5XL), and fits head sizes ranging from 6 5/8” – 8 3/4”. The helmet was designed using advanced CAD technology which provides superior fit and comfort.

The Seer S1636 includes a single button, one-handed chin bar release button. This allows officers to open the chinbar while wearing gloves or full riot suits. The optically superior face shield is treated with an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating. The face shield can be easily removed for cleaning or replacement without the use of tools. Rubber gaskets are used around the face shield to help keep liquids from the officer’s face. The interior features an air channeled ventilation system which draws heat and humidity from the officer’s head. The moisture wicking, anti-bacterial interior is removable, washable, and replaceable. The exterior paint is available in gloss or matte finishes. Contact Super Seer Corporation at 1-800-645-1285 for more information, pricing or for an evaluation sample.

About Super Seer Corporation – Super Seer Corporation has been in business for over 48 years. Super Seer has been manufacturing helmets for law enforcement officers for over 39 years from their helmet factory in Evergreen, Colorado. Super Seer is the only helmet manufacturer to offer a complete line of helmets including helmets for motorcycle, mounted, riot and correctional officers. Super Seer manufactures all of their helmets in Colorado from raw materials sourced in the United States.