B&W Tek expands TacticID® purchasing with U.S. communities and Safeware Inc.

NEWARK, Del. — B&W Tek, an advanced instrumentation company that delivers lab quality Raman spectroscopy solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, is proud to announce the addition of TacticID® handheld safety and security tools onto the U.S. Communities National Cooperative Purchasing Program through Safeware, Inc., a Lanham, MD based industry-leading distributor of industrial safety, personal protective, and fire and rescue products.

The TacticID system has the industry’s largest on-board library of narcotics, including fentanyls and emerging synthetics, pharmaceutical pills and cutting agents in addition to explosives, hazardous chemicals and more. The system delivers fast, accurate, on-site identification of unknown substances in seconds with clear warning signals and safety information.

Handheld Raman spectroscopy tools like TacticID are in high demand across law enforcement, CBRNe groups, hazardous material teams, bomb squads and many other first responder organizations. The U.S. Communities program, through safety industry product leaders Safeware Inc., allows for fast, hassle-free purchasing with competitive pricing, expert support and training and the ability to consolidate large lists of agency requirements into one competed contract. The program has no user fees and provides up to 90,000 public agencies access to the best overall supplier government pricing.

B&W Tek’s alliance with Safeware Inc. and their U.S. Communities Public Safety contract enables first responders faster and easier access to TacticID identification tools with the most competitive pricing available. B&W Tek and Safeware Inc. are proud to deliver products that further help in the fight to make our world a safer, more secure place.

For more information: www.tacticid.com, www.safewareinc.com, www.uscommunities.org

About B&W Tek

B&W Tek is an advanced instrumentation company that delivers lab quality Raman spectroscopy solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms. B&W Tek provides solutions for the pharmaceutical, biomedical, physical, chemical, research, and safety and security communities. Our commitment to innovative solutions has made B&W Tek a leader in Raman spectroscopy solutions worldwide.

About Safeware, Inc

Started in 1979, Safeware has been serving commercial industry, government and the first responder community. Specializing in technical and personal protective equipment, Safeware has the technical expertise to provide the right solution to the unique challenges facing our customers today.