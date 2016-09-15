Presumptive narcotic field testing evolves with TacticID handheld ID instruments

Newark, Del. — B&W Tek, an advanced instrumentation company that delivers lab quality Raman spectroscopy solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, is proud to be setting precedents with instrumentation that radically advances narcotic field-testing protocols.

The TacticID system has the industry’s largest on-board library of narcotics, pharmaceutical pills and cutting agents along with thousands of hazardous and common chemicals, explosives and more. The system delivers fast, accurate, on-site identification of unknown substances in seconds with clear warning signals and safety information. TacticID also features advanced remote operation via tablet computer with GPS mapping and photo capabilities for additional user safety and evidence collection.

Around the United States and numerous other countries, the TacticID system has replaced traditional narcotic testing kits as the preferred method and standard operating procedure for law enforcement departments for field testing narcotics. There are numerous benefits of utilizing TacticID’s Raman spectroscopy technology over traditional testing methods including virtually no false positives/negatives, non-destructive sampling and vastly increased user safety. With the explosive rise in fentanyl and emerging fentanyl derivatives such as extremely powerful carfentanyl, increased user safety for law enforcement is a paramount concern.

Manchester, New Hampshire – a city on the front line of the United States heroin and fentanyl epidemic – has recently adopted TacticID as their standard operating procedure for field–testing of narcotics. Sergeant Chris Sanders of the Manchester Police Department and his narcotics officers have been using multiple TacticID systems for field-testing and evidence room processing. “The TacticID has been tremendous for us. It’s all heroin and fentanyl all the time up here and with TacticID my guys get a clear result with minimal exposure the first try every time. One scan to accurately identify any drug is a lot easier and ultimately less costly than the old fashioned kits.” said Sanders.

With the increasing adoption of Raman spectroscopy over traditional field testing kits coupled with the increasingly hazardous and evolving narcotic threats on our streets – the safety and security industry is poised for a revolution in rapid field identification methods. B&W Tek is proud to deliver products that further help in the fight to make our world a safer, more secure place.

For more information visit www.TacticID.com.