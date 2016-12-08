TOS Remote expands remote functionality of TacticID handheld ID instruments

NEWARK, Del. — B&W Tek, an advanced instrumentation company that delivers lab quality Raman spectroscopy solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, is proud to announce the latest release for TOS Remote™ with enhanced remote operation features for the TacticID® product line, including GPS mapping and pictures.

The TacticID system has the industry’s largest on-board library of narcotics, pharmaceutical pills and cutting agents along with thousands of hazardous and common chemicals and more. The system delivers fast, accurate, on-site identification of unknown substances in seconds with clear warning signals and safety information.

As the global security marketplace continues to demand more in the way of wireless and remote functionality, B&W Tek is meeting this need with expanded features of their TOS Remote tablet interface. TOS Remote allows global users to pair a custom tablet computer with a TacticID handheld identification system via a Wi-Fi connection. Once connected, users can operate the TacticID system remotely, delivering greater safety for users scanning potentially hazardous or explosive samples.

With the newest update release of TOS Remote, GPS mapping functionality and picture-taking capabilities have been added. GPS mapping enhances the trail of evidence for law enforcement personnel and other safety end users by helping to identify geographic patterns of distribution when identifying particular street narcotics or samples of interest. The ability to take and pair high-resolution photos with identification results adds another layer of visual evidence for all global end users across a wide variety of applications.

The global security space requires technology that can keep up with those who wish to do us harm, spread narcotics onto our streets and create terror in our cities. The latest TOS Remote features for the TacticID handheld identification product line make another step towards leveling the playing field for safety and security personnel. B&W Tek is proud to deliver products that further help in the fight to make our world a safer, more secure place.

