SS8 Networks launches “Discovery,” a scalable, cloud-based intelligence platform

PRESS RELEASE

MILPITAS, Calif. — SS8 Networks (“SS8”), a global leader in lawful interception, location and data intelligence, as well as monitoring center platforms, today announced the launch of Discovery. This solution is a next-generation, cloud-native platform designed to transform how law enforcement and intelligence agencies manage digital investigations.

Built on SS8’s proven Intellego XT platform, Discovery empowers agencies with the tools they need to fuse, filter, and analyze massive volumes of investigative data across multiple systems in real-time.

“The volume and complexity of investigative data has exploded,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, CEO of SS8 Networks. “Discovery was purpose-built to address these challenges head-on, giving agencies of any size instant access to the intelligence they need — when and where they need it — for clear operational direction.”

Designed as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, SS8’s Discovery integrates seamlessly with surveillance video, 911 and call detail logs, forensic records, social media, and more. Its intuitive, scalable design gives investigators a unified, searchable interface to access mission-critical insights and preserve data integrity, without switching between different tools.

Key capabilities of SS8 Discovery:

Real-Time Data Fusion - Instantly consolidate siloed data into a unified view

On-Demand Analytics - Access advanced insights anytime, from anywhere

Automated Filtering - Quickly extract what matters from overwhelming data volumes

Link Analysis – Immediately revealing hidden connections and patterns

Scalable & Secure - Add or remove user access as needed, with tamper-proof audit trails

Subscription-Based Pricing - Affordable and adaptable for agencies of all sizes

“SS8 Discovery is more than a platform — it’s an investigative force multiplier,” said Dr. Cemal Dikmen, CTSO. “We’ve worked closely with law enforcement partners around the world to build a solution that not only accelerates workflows but ensures evidentiary integrity from start to finish.”

Developed in partnership with global law enforcement agencies, SS8’s Discovery is engineered for the realities of investigative work. Whether enabling digital forensics teams, analysts, or field investigators, Discovery provides a secure environment for managing critical data, performing intelligent queries quickly and efficiently, saving time and effort.

About SS8

As a leader in Lawful and Location Intelligence, SS8 is committed to making societies safer. Our mission is to extract, analyze, and visualize critical intelligence, providing real-time insights that help save lives. With 25 years of expertise, SS8 is a trusted partner of the world’s largest government agencies and communication providers, consistently remaining at the forefront of innovation. For more information visit www.SS8.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X @SS8.