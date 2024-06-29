REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
The Police1 Crime Analysis & Investigation Software category features a wide range of resources, tools, and solutions for law enforcement, covering everything from crime scene investigation and forensic technology to digital evidence, surveillance devices, and other investigative aids. Find expert articles, product reviews, and buying guides to help select the best equipment and technology for every stage of investigative work.

3D Laser Scanners
How to buy laser scanners (eBook)
Download this Police1 laser scanners buying guide to learn key steps for product selection, purchasing and implementation
June 29, 2024 07:39 AM
Communications
Complete guide: How to buy communications products
Covering everything from headsets to radios.
April 12, 2024 01:27 PM
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
How to buy investigation software (eBook)
Police investigation software is a powerful crime-fighting tool; learn how to find the right solution for your agency
June 12, 2024 05:27 PM
Investigation
Complete guide: How to buy investigations products
Covering everything from evidence management to investigation software.
April 12, 2024 10:42 AM
ForceMetrics Insights/Analysts
BRINC LEMUR 2
BRINC Responder - Situational Awareness On-Demand
CommandCentral Aware - Motorola Solutions
Vehicle Manager
PMI Evidence Tracker - Super Max
PMI Evidence Tracker - Standard
PMI Evidence Tracker - Max
Magnet Verify
Magnet One
Magnet Automate
NEXYTE for Law Enforcement – Combat Crime Protect Public Safety
NEXYTE for National Security – Safeguard National Interests & Assets
NEXYTE Decision Intelligence Platform
Discovery - Enhance Intelligence, Minimize Investment: Data Analytics in the Cloud
Magnet Witness
BRINC Ball – Next Gen Throw Phone
BRINC Responder Station - Deploy Drones in Under 5 Seconds
ForceMetrics FMStat
BRINC LiveOps — Unified Drone Operations
ForceMetrics Investigate
BRINC Drone Program Implementation
BRINC Law Enforcement Drone Training
Veritone Illuminate-Accelerate Early Case Assessment & Disclosure Workflows
Veritone Redact - Intelligent Audio, Image and Video Evidence Redaction
Veritone IDentify - Intelligent, Rapid Suspect Identification
Cellebrite Pathfinder
Cellebrite Pathfinder
eSOPH Background Investigation Software
Zero In on Your Target — Real-Time Critical Location Intelligence
Instant Insights for Law Enforcement — Real-Time Crime Analytics & Monitoring
FARO® Blink™ Imaging Laser Scanner
FARO Zone Software
Unify Your Data — Seamless Fusion & Smart Queries That Crack Cases
Orbis™ Mobile Laser Scanner
ForceMetrics Velocity™ Platform
FARO Focus Laser Scanners
10-21 Police Phone
Request Grant Assistance
Flock Safety FreeForm
Flock Safety FreeForm
Flock Safety Nova
Flock Safety Nova
Alarms
Workplace
Video Security
Intercom
Sensors
FARO® Blink™ Imaging Laser Scanner
Orbis™ Mobile Laser Scanner
i2 iBase
i2 Insights
i2 Collaborate for Law Enforcement
i2 ANB Subscription
Flock Safety Nova
Access Control
i2 ANB
November 08, 2023 10:50 AM
More Categories
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
A smarter way for law enforcement to collaborate on crypto crime
This tool turns isolated investigations into cross-agency opportunities
January 26, 2026 04:43 PM
 · 
Police1 Brand Studio Staff
Investigations
Terrorists, traffickers and time: How to win the race
January 12, 2026 04:07 PM
Artificial Intelligence
Executive HotSeat: Ryan Steelberg, Veritone
December 04, 2025 05:22 PM
Investigations
Every move mapped: How location data can help crack complex cases
November 12, 2025 03:35 PM
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
Up close: Veritone Investigate searches all available data with AI
October 29, 2025 11:01 AM
Get grants-ready: A practical guide to winning public safety funding
October 29, 2025 10:52 AM
Software
Beyond the phone: New platform helps jump-start digital investigations
October 20, 2025 10:58 AM
Artificial Intelligence
Shots fired: The organized retail crime epidemic the media won’t tell you about
October 16, 2025 05:49 PM
Investigation
Signal intelligence and the next frontier of public safety investigations (eBook)
September 30, 2025 06:32 PM
 · 
Laura Neitzel
Accelerating Investigations Through Decision Intelligence
February 12, 2026 12:23 PM
SS8 Discovery - Quicker Results
October 13, 2025 01:09 PM
SS8 Discovery is Scalable and Affordable
October 13, 2025 01:03 PM
Leadership & Management Software
TRULEO offers jail call intelligence to Sheriffs at no cost
The initiative enables Sheriffs to transform raw inmate calls and messages into actionable intelligence
January 05, 2026 01:39 PM
Intelligence Led Policing
Cognyte recognized as a sample vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Public Safety and Law Enforcement, 2025
“We see AI as a force multiplier in safeguarding communities. We believe that being recognized by Gartner underscores our dedication and reinforces our commitment to empowering agencies worldwide to stay ahead of threats,” said Gil Cohen, Chief Product Officer at Cognyte
October 31, 2025 05:53 PM
BT YT THUMBNAIL.png
TRULEO’s TruEnough releases episode 3
Featuring Brian Townsend, retired DEA agent and national fentanyl expert
October 01, 2025 09:22 AM
