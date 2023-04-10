Carry the Load volunteers honor fallen military and first responders across the nation

Non-Profit Kicks off its Annual Memorial May Awareness Campaign

DALLAS - Carry The Load, a non-profit that provides active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices of our military, veterans, first responders, and their families, kicks off its Memorial May campaign on Thursday, April 27 to raise awareness for the true meaning of Memorial Day. Thousands of volunteers will walk in Carry The Load’s National Relay that spans 20,000 miles, 48 states and 85 rallies. The five relay routes converge at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day weekend.

“We have seen firsthand the powerful impact Carry The Load has had on service members and families of those who have lost loved ones,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and Veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “Our volunteers tell us that participating in Carry The Load has given them a deeper connection to those who serve and a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made for our freedom.”

How to get involved:

People of all ages can walk with the National Relay team or attend a Rally at a location near them. Registration is complimentary at carrytheload.org/Memorial-May

Join the Dallas Memorial March

Host a Carry it Anywhere

Educate youth with Carry The Flag

Carry The Load raises much needed funds to assist with many challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders and their families. “Our goal this Memorial May is to raise $2.25 million through peer-to-peer fundraising,” says Holley.

JPMorgan Chase is the title sponsor of Carry The Load for the ninth consecutive year. Additional corporate partners include BNSF; Builders FirstSource; Energy Transfer; FirstNet®, Built with AT&T; Frito-Lay (PepsiCo); Henry Schein, Inc.; TACenergy; and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The VA National Cemetery Administration and Texas Music Project are strategic partners.

About Carry the Load

Carry The Load is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2011 by veteran U.S. Navy SEALs Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley with a mission to provide active ways to connect Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. For more, visit www.carrytheload.org or www.carrytheload.org/media-resources.

