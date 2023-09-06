Nextivity unveils the highest-powered mobile router available

FirstNet Trusted™ SHIELD MegaFi is 6x more powerful than standard routers, strengthening connectivity at the network edge.

SAN DIEGO — Nextivity – the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions – released SHIELD MegaFi, the next generation of High Power User Equipment (HPUE) on the market. A cloud-supported and SD-WAN capable mobile Wi-Fi router, SHIELD MegaFi is the first HPUE device released by Nextivity since acquiring the technology from Assured Wireless earlier in the year and enables the first all-in-one FirstNet® MegaRange™ suite of solutions.

“MegaFi is an exciting addition to the Nextivity portfolio in that it allows us to provide strong connectivity for both the first responder community and those critical to their missions. The integration of MegaRange technology with Nextivity experience and know-how means more reliable signals for more people in more places, when they need it the most,” said Michiel Lotter, CEO at Nextivity.

As the only carrier capable of delivering the highest power class signaling available in the U.S., SHIELD MegaFi is exclusively available for purchase through AT&T and its FirstNet sales channels. Like all Nextivity products, SHIELD MegaFi is supported by the company’s extensive partner network that will install and integrate MegaFi into existing IT ecosystems.

“Nextivity is proud to have earned the ‘FirstNet Trusted’ badge for MegaFi. We worked closely with the FirstNet team at AT&T to develop the suite of new MegaRange solutions to meet the standards and performance levels necessary to be reliable and trusted to support our country’s most critical communications,” said Lotter.

In today’s environment, the need for voice and data connectivity – both on an everyday basis and during emergencies – is essential. Like first responders, critical infrastructure, including hospitals utilities, and more, need to always be reachable, especially when on-the-go or in remote areas. SHIELD MegaFi transmits up to 6x more power than standard equipment – providing more signals in more places and closing the cellular coverage gap between urban and suburban/rural areas.

The extra “uplink” power means SHIELD MegaFi will connect cellular and Wi-Fi devices over a much wider range than a standard power device. Applications include police, fire, ambulances, and railroads who range outside of metro areas – including offshore patrols – where cellular coverage may be unreliable. MegaFi also offers significant advantages in cities, where the extra power helps maintain connectivity in places like subways, underground garages, and elevators.

“We look at FirstNet as the most important wireless network in the country because it’s serving our first responders. With the SHIELD MegaFi router earning the FirstNet Trusted badge, public safety can be confident their MegaRange solution meets the strictest level of security that goes well beyond standard commercial network requirements. And as public safety’s partner, we’ll continue to help protect their critical communications without adversely impacting their missions,” said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T.

SHIELD MegaFi is available for FirstNet use, providing priority and preemption so first responders connect, even in the most challenging environments.

