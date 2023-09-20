Morse Watchmans showcases key and asset control systems at 2023 utah Sheriffs’ Association conference

St. George, Utah — Morse Watchmans, the industry leader in key control and asset management systems, is showcasing their comprehensive range of key and asset control solutions here at the Utah Sheriffs’ Association 27th Annual Law Enforcement and Corrections Training Conference in booth #132, September 20-21, 2023. Featured is Morse Watchman’s flagship system, KeyWatcher® Touch, a highly versatile, modular and expandable key and asset management solution that allows users to configure the exact components they need such as key, card modules or storage lockers for personal assets.

“When law enforcement assets are stored behind lock and key, securing the keys themselves becomes just as critical in the effort to prevent unauthorized access,” said Tim Purpura, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Morse Watchmans. “That’s why our Morse Watchmans solutions are ideal for the law enforcement applications – they allow agencies to create a verifiable chain of custody and keep essential materials out of the wrong hands.”

The KeyWatcher® Touch electronic key cabinet is a scalable key control solution for organizations looking to secure, manage and track keys and other assets. With a 7” touchscreen and patented SmartKey system with KeyAnywhere technology, it is easy to withdraw and return a key securely to any key cabinet located within an enterprise. KeyWatcher® Touch also integrates with many brands of access control systems for a layered security approach.

Morse Watchmans’ asset management solutions are similarly designed to provide comprehensive and intelligent control over law enforcement assets such as weapons, evidence, equipment, and ammunition when not in use. SmartKey® Locker Touch electronic locker systems ensure that all assets stored within can only be accessed by authorized personnel with all access activities automatically recorded. These access records can be viewed during later investigations or when conducting on-demand audits, allowing agencies to monitor and track access and usage effectively.

Morse Watchmans also offers PowerCheck® guard tour systems to help ensure that correctional officers are making the rounds with backup documentation. In addition to acting as an automated supervisor, PowerCheck allows management to better monitor officer performance and help prevent costly losses.

Additional product offerings also include the KeyWatcher Fleet® for automotive fleet management applications and KeyBank® Touch for large quantities of keys. These solutions, coupled with Morse Watchmans’ industry-leading software, service and support, ensure the safety and security of a variety of physical assets.

For more information about Morse Watchmans’ product offerings for law enforcement, visit www.morsewatchmans.com/markets/law-enforcement or visit us at the 2023 Utah Sheriffs’ Association Conference, booth #132.