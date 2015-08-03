Strong Leather Company - New Catalog and RFID Wallet

Protect Your Identity With Strong’s Protective RFID Shield

GLOUCESTER, MA – Strong Leather, the leading leather goods manufacturer since 1932, is proud to introduce their new wallets in thier line of RFID Shielding products that protect against unauthorized RF scanning of personal and departmental information. Wallets are availble in the new Trifold and other wallets. Strong Leather wallets are made in the U.S.A.

Many credit and smart card ID’s have RFID chips embedded in them that contain your personal and departmental information. Our RFID signal blocking lining is approved by the Federal Government (FIPS 201) to block RFID transmissions and help prevent identity theft. Strong Leather’s security barrier prevents RF detection at 13.56MHz and in the 860-980MHz ranges. This patent pending material limits the flow of RF energy between the reader and the smart card.

Our RFID Products Include:Badge Cases, Badge Wallets, Credit Card Sleeves and ID holder to hang around the neck. You can find these RFID offerings and other fine Strong Leather products in our new catalog.

We at Strong Leather Company are proud to present our latest catalog of handcrafted badge cases, wallets, gear bags and holsters. Whether you’re purchasing our USA made products or an item from our economical, imported Centurion line, both are designed with the same attention to detail, and constructed using only the finest genuine leather to ensure years of use. All of our recessed badge cases and wallets have been engineered to provide maximum protection for your badge and ID. The badge insert is removable for fast easy mounting, and includes two holes, which enables the badge to be worn around the neck when a chain is added. Our products, both classic or contemporary, are designed to meet the critical demands of today’s law enforcement community.

