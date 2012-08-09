Vincent D’Onofrio On-board to Narrate Heroes Behind the Badge Documentary

Washington, DC — The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Modern City Entertainment are pleased to announce that Emmy® Award-nominated feature-film actor and National Law Enforcement Museum National Spokesperson, Vincent D’Onofrio, has signed on to narrate Heroes Behind the Badge, a moving and gripping documentary about the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers serving across America.

Directed by two-time British Academy Award winner Wayne Derrick and set for release in fall 2012, Heroes Behind the Badge aims to change the way the public perceives the men and women of law enforcement. The film will highlight some of the unselfish acts of bravery law enforcement professionals commit each day in the line of duty.

Though many are familiar with Vincent D’Onofrio’s work as an actor, they might not know about his dedication to the law enforcement community and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. His work with Heroes Behind the Badge joins a long list of ways D’Onofrio has continually shown his support for law enforcement.

“We are thrilled to have Vincent D’Onofrio working with us,” said Heroes Behind the Badge Director Wayne Derrick. “I could not think of a more fitting person to narrate this inspiring film,” he said.



Filmed throughout the U.S., Heroes Behind the Badge will highlight the lives of four fallen officers and the enormous impact their passing has had on their family members, colleagues, and community. The film will also feature the stories of three officers who narrowly escaped their assailants. These living legends will share their personal insights about how their near-fatal encounters have affected their lives.

Produced in partnership with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, Heroes Behind the Badge will also highlight the National Police Week events held in Washington, DC, including the annual May 13th Candlelight Vigil—where the names of fallen officers added to the Memorial each year are read aloud and formally dedicated—and the annual National Peace Officers Memorial Day service held at the U.S. Capitol on May 15.

“Vincent D’Onofrio has been a long-time supporter and friend of law enforcement,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “He is an excellent addition to Heroes Behind the Badge and we are privileged to work with him on this project,” Mr. Floyd added.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Founded in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. The Memorial Fund maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC, which contains the names of 19,660 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibits, collections, research, and education. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.

About Modern City Entertainment

Modern City Entertainment is a south Florida-based production company comprised of an innovative, aggressive, entrepreneurial group of film industry professionals brought together to exploit the opportunities in the burgeoning Independent film industry. Brought on by advances in technology, rapidly expanding distribution channels and an insatiable appetite for new product by audiences of all genres, the indie film niche represents one of the fastest growing industries in the world. The demand for viable, reasonably budgeted, “mainstream independent” films - the films that we at Modern City Entertainment look to develop, acquire, produce and distribute - is growing worldwide and consequently the market demand for a boutique such as that at Modern City Entertainment Inc. exists like never before. To learn more about the film, visit: www.HeroesBehindtheBadge.com