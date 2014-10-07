CMC Government Supply Affirms Protective Cases Are Necessary For Sensitive Agency Equipment

CMC Government Supply offers NANUK Professional Protective Hard Cases to protect equipment and transport it safely.

DALLAS, TX – Government agencies continuously invest in equipment that will make them more efficient and resourceful to the public they serve. CMC Government Supply understands such investments should be protected and well cared for. NANUK cases from CMC are quickly becoming the most desirable option to other hard case brands to store tools, protect equipment, electronics, instruments, hard drives, firearms, computers, tactical gear and phones due to its superior quality and outstanding performance.

NANUK cases are NK7 impact resistant and MIL-SPEC certified. Military personnel use them on deployment because of their rugged protection. Various colors make them mission ready. They also carry the Waterproof IP67 rating making them not only attractive to those performing naval operations and guarding our coast, but also to anyone who carries valuable equipment on board boats or ships.

EMS and Fire personnel rely on NANUK cases to keep their equipment safe from water, ash and soot while out in the field. With customizable padded dividers, a NANUK case can make an extremely efficient EMS kit. With custom pistol inserts, NANUK cases are used by Law Enforcement agencies to store firearms and other sensitive equipment.

With a lifetime warranty, NANUK cases are the obvious option for storing and moving camera equipment from location to location as well as various other types of cargo. Construction sites can be dusty and can damage sensitive equipment, but not if it is protected by a NANUK.

CMC Government Supply protects their own equipment and gear with NANUK. “We use the large wheeled cases to transport our products to and from conferences and shows that we travel to,” said Debby Parker, Vice President. “The handles and latches on the cases are exceptional and NANUK owners appreciate that.”

More and more people are choosing NANUK as the hard case to protect their important contents. A unique range of sizes and colors makes them extremely versatile and attractive to various professions. Whether it be a case that stands out in color such as bright orange, yellow, even lime, or a case that blends in like black, olive or gray, NANUK does its job while on the job.

CMC Government Supply has NANUK protective cases available on their BuyBoard Contract making it easy for government buyers to purchase at contract pricing. For more information and to find out which customizable NANUK case is right for you, see http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/c134.htm.

About CMC Government Supply:

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.