CMC Government Supply Encourages Americans to Shop for Products Made in America

DALLAS, TX – In 1985, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation declaring the month of December “Made in America” month. CMC Government Supply encourages Americans to continue support of this tradition and consider products that are Made in America this holiday season.

There are many reasons shopping for “Made in America” products is the right choice when selecting the perfect gift for family and friends.

One important reason to buy products “Made in America” is that it supports local economy and families. The companies that manufacture products in the U.S. hire local residents. Local residents in turn, support local businesses. Strong businesses lead to strong cities. Strong cities lead to strong counties, and so on.

Another reason to seek out “Made in America” products is to support U.S. creativity and innovation. Americans build excellent, quality products. It is essential to our livelihood and our future that we enable young engineers and workers to learn and to lead.

“Many Americans prefer to buy American products. It encourages patriotism, a sense of pride and belonging,” stated Debby Parker, Vice President of CMC Government Supply. “There are many fine products to choose from. We have quite a variety of items that are made in America.”

For example, this week CMC Government Supply is highlighting products such as rifle parts and magazines from Magpul in Colorado, shotgun accessories from Mesa Tactical in California, sights from EOTech in Michigan, chemical light sticks from Cyalume Technologies in Massachusetts, and all-weather notebooks made by Rite in the Rain in Washington.

Others may enjoy Glock conversion kits from Advantage Arms in Florida, training ammunition from STAction Pro in Florida, or the 4-in-1 Emergency tool from On Duty in California.

One American product that many government departments and agencies as well as businesses including restaurant and retail chains should consider is ArcGIS software by ESRI in California.

For more information on Made in America products available from CMC Government Supply, subscribe at http://www.cmcgov.com/store/pc/viewContent.asp?idpage=15.

About CMC Government Supply

CMC Government Supply provides United States federal, state & local governments and authorized government contractors specialized products, software, data and services. Most of our products are used for military, intelligence, homeland security, law enforcement, public safety and general government applications. Dallas, Texas based CMC Government Supply is classified as a small business supplier to all federal, state and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.cmcgov.com.