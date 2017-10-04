First law enforcement backpack duty bag – The Silent Partner™ – Already choice of thousands

BOSTON — Blauer’s first-ever law enforcement duty bag backpack, the Silent Partner™, has become the duty bag of choice for thousands of officers nationwide. Made with feedback from real law enforcement professionals, and designed for their everyday needs, the Silent Partner has innovative features that make it the best choice for a wide variety of roles, with a tough 840D Ballistic Nylon exterior built to stand up to real-world law enforcement work.

The groundbreaking design includes interior touches such as headrest straps which turn the flap of the backpack into a seatback organizer (complete with a custom-made hook to hang a police uniform hat or safety vest on, a clip for POV or other keys, paperwork dividers, and zippered mesh pockets for cuffs and two pen slots), along with additional storage. The lower interior part of the bag, which sits flat on the seat, open for easy access, has an insulated food and beverage space, adjustable Velcro dividers, and is big enough to store a loaded duty belt.

On the outside, the innovation continues with a protective vacuum-molded armor plate storage pocket, padded laptop/tablet pocket with easy access, adaptive closure side bungee pockets which allow the storage of larger items such as a water bottle or flashlight, and a slash pass-through on the bottom to accommodate a seatbelt to secure the bag to the passenger seat of a vehicle. Quiet YKK zippers help to ensure durable performance, and a padded, ventilated back cushion and shoulder straps provide comfort when carrying gear.

For more information, please visit https://www.blauer.com/silent-partner-bag-bg101.html

About Blauer

Blauer is the leading supplier of uniforms and PPE for law enforcement professionals in the United States. Our StreetGear line is the original Class B uniform and still outperforms all others. We offer a full line of ANSI 107, NFPA 1999 and NFPA 1975 certified garments and use advanced technologies, such as GORE-TEX, CROSSTECH, WINDSTOPPER, 3XDRY and Kermel.