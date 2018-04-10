ASP introduces XT DF programmable tactical flashlight

APPLETON, Wis. — Armament Systems and Procedures (ASP), a leading manufacturer of law enforcement products, is expanding its offering of high-performance, programmable tactical lighting solutions with the addition of the XT DF flashlight. The XT DF offers an intense, 600 lumens of primary illumination, with a secondary light level that’s user-programmable at 15, 60, or 150 lumens, or strobe. It’s powered by an included 18650 rechargeable battery, and ASP’s Dual Fuel technology allows it to be swapped out for two CR123A primary (single use) cells—available separately—when recharging isn’t possible or convenient.

In keeping with ASP’s emphasis on intuitive design and simplicity in its law enforcement tools and training, activation of the XT DF light is via a single pressure switch on the tail cap—press once to activate the primary/max setting, twice to activate the user-programmed secondary mode. A 3-position twist selector on the tail cap allows choice of intermittent, constant-on, or locked. Programming or reprogramming the secondary mode is equally straightforward, and can be accomplished in a few seconds.

The XT DF features a Cree XPG LED—among the brightest and whitest light sources available—driven by advanced electronics and protected by a high-efficiency thermal management system. Other features include a hardcoat-anodized, 6061 T6 alloy body, machined aluminum parabolic reflector, ASP’s exclusive foamed vinyl grip, and more. Like all ASP products, the new lights are designed and tested in the US, to stringent ANSI performance standards, and covered by a lifetime warranty. The XT DF is compatible with a variety of optional accessories, including traffic wand attachments, and the Tactical Light Case (TLC)―ASP’s unique, hands-free illumination and carry solution.

The XT DF is shipping now, and includes a full complement of accessories: rechargeable 18650 battery, battery storage case, retractable charging cord, AC wall adapter, 12V car adapter, removable pocket clip and zippered ballistic storage/travel case. MSRP is $160. For more information, or to find a distributor or dealer, visit asp-usa.com.

About ASP: “Protecting Those Who Protect”

ASP is a leading manufacturer and supplier of Batons, Restraints, LED Lighting, OC and Training products to the law enforcement industry. The company has stood for innovative designs, flawless function and an unmatched standard of service since Kevin Parsons, PhD, founded the company in 1976. ASP holds more than 150 product patents and provides almost $2 million in free training each year to law enforcement professionals. ASP is ISO 9001:2015 Certified, ANSI FL1 compliant, and is a founding member of the Portable Lights American Trade Organization (PLATO). All products are designed in the United States.