New Nightstick XPP-5422GMX X-Series Intrinsically Safe Dual-Light Flashlight leads 3AA category at whopping 285 lumens

Industry leading 210 Lumen Class I Division 1, Zone 0, ATEX certified flashlight with secondary LED floodlight emits a combined 285 lumens for 10 hours.

Bayco Products Inc., a Texas, USA based leader in professional grade safety rated lighting products today announced the new Nightstick X-Series XPP-5422GMX Intrinsically Safe Dual-Light Flashlight with Dual-Magnets. Rated at Class I, Division 1, Zone 0 Intrinsically Safe with cETLus, ATEX and IECEx global certifications, the new Nightstick XPP-5422GMX ushers in a new era of high lumen performance lighting for those who work in hazardous environments where explosive gases and dusts may be present.

New model XPP-5422GMX has a segment leading 210 lumen LED flashlight beam that is distanced rated at 187 meters (613+ feet) with 14 hours of usable run time. A secondary 130 lumen unfocused LED floodlight integrated into the housing perpendicular to the flashlight beam (towards users feet) has a runtime of 20 hours. By combining the two independent flashlight and floodlight beams together in dual-light mode culminates up to 285 lumens for up to 10 hours of total overall run time.

Constructed from engineered polymer, the high-visibility green housing with black bezel and black pocket clip are designed and then ANSI rated IP-67 to be both dustproof and waterproof. Additionally, two integrated magnets located in the base of the handle and the pocket clip, provide for almost limitless hands-free usage. Power comes from 3 AA batteries.

“We put more lumens where it is ultimately needed most, and that says a lot about our commitment to remain and further separate our Nightstick brand as the innovation leader in safety rated lighting” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “The new Nightstick XPP-5422GMX takes a high intensity flashlight and combines it with a second downward facing unfocused floodlight to emit a whopping 285 lumens that maximizes safety in all directions, not just in front or below you. More lumens along with more features and functions are changing the safety lighting paradigm.”

The Nightstick XPP-5422GMX is backed by Bayco Products Limited Lifetime Warranty at an MSRP of only $51.06. To learn more, please visit www.nightstick.com.

About NIGHTSTICK®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

To find a global retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About Bayco Products, Inc.

Since 1984, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.

