Streamlight introduces TLR-1 HL Dual Remote Switch Kit

TLR Dual Remote Switch for TLR-1 and TLR-2 Series

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. -- Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the TLR-1 HL® Dual Remote Kit. The new kit, with included TLR-1 HL light, allows for the individual or simultaneous activation of the light and an external aiming device. With direct mounting to all MIL-STD-1913 (Picatinny) rails, the Dual Remote Pressure Switch permits momentary or constant activation. The company also introduced the TLR® Dual Remote Switch Accessory for use with the Streamlight TLR-1® and TLR-2® series lights and an accompanying external aiming device.

“Tactical users and outdoor enthusiasts who also want to use an external aiming laser can now do so, conveniently and easily, with the TLR-1 HL Kit or the TLR Dual Remote Switch Accessory,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Both provide users with what they need, and have been requesting to connect to their TLR weapon mounted lights.”

The new TLR-1 HL Kit includes the TLR-1 HL weapon light with Safe Off Tail switch, lithium batteries, a Dual Remote Pressure Switch, and mounting clips. The TLR Dual Remote Switch Accessory includes a Dual Remote Pressure Switch for use with TLR-1 or TLR-2 series lights (sold separately) and mounting clips.

The TLR-1 HL Dual Remote Switch Kit and the TLR Dual Remote Switch Accessory have MSRPs of $351.63 and $75.00, respectively, and include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

