Streamlight Launches Enduro PRO USB

Headlamp Features Spot and Flood Modes for Task Lighting and Color Recognition

EAGLEVILLE, Pa- Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the Enduro® Pro USB, a headlamp with a 48 hour run time on low and two power LEDs and six output modes, for automotive technicians, industrial professionals and other users. The new headlamp features a spot beam that uses a cool white LED for maximum illumination, and a flood mode that uses a High Color Rendering Index (CRI) LED with Streamlight’s proprietary Color-Rite TechnologyTM.

“The Enduro Pro USB offers flexible lighting options for automotive, industrial and other professional needs,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The spot beam offers up to 200 lumens of bright white light for task illumination, while the flood mode can be used for color matching in auto detailing and painting, as well as for matching wire colors. And the headlamp’s 45-degree tilting head makes it very easy to use in a variety of settings.”

The Enduro Pro USB features high, medium and low levels of lighting in both spot and flood modes. On high, the headlamp’s spot beam delivers 200 lumens, 2,080 candela and a 91-meter beam distance, while the flood beam offers 145 lumens, 220 candela and a 30-meter beam distance. In spot mode, run times range from 6.25 hours on high to 48 hours on low; on the flood setting, run times range from 7 hours on high to 48 hours on low.

The Enduro Pro USB is powered by a 2000 mAh lithium polymer cell, which recharges via a standard USB port in approximately four hours depending on voltage output. When the light is in use, colored LEDs indicate battery power levels.

The light’s case is constructed from tough polycarbonate thermoplastic material with elastomer over mold, and features an unbreakable polycarbonate lens.

The Enduro Pro USB measures 1.85 inches high, 2.19 inches wide and 1.7 inches deep, and weighs just 3.6 ounces with the lithium battery. The standard model includes an adjustable elastic head strap and USB cord. The industrial model includes an additional rubber strap and 3M® Dual Lock® for use on hard hats.

The new light offers a snap-on color cover that allows for changing from black to yellow. It is also IPX4 rated for water-resistant operation, and is impact-resistance tested to two meters.

The Enduro Pro USB has an MSRP of $65.00 to $70.00 depending on the configuration, and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; https://www.linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.