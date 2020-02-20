Streamlight launches rechargeable Waypoint 300

Waterproof Pistol-Grip Spotlight Features Enhanced Down-Range Lighting

EAGLEVILLE, PA, - Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the Waypoint® 300, a rechargeable high lumen, pistol grip spotlight with enhanced down-range lighting capability.

Featuring 270,000 candela, a 1,039-meter beam distance, and 1,000 lumens on high, the Waypoint 300’s powerful long-range targeting beam is portable and runs for 3.75 to 87 hours on high, medium, low, respectively.

“The Waypoint 300 not only features extreme brightness, but also includes a beam that reaches over 1,000 meters,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “It can be used as either a handheld mobile searchlight, or, with its integrated stand, as a hands-free scene light to illuminate a scene. It’s the ideal spotlight for boating, camping and other outdoor pursuits, as well as for first responder and law enforcement applications.”

The Waypoint 300 uses power LED technology and a deep-dish parabolic reflector for long-range targeting with optimum peripheral illumination. On the medium setting, the light offers offers 550 lumens, 135,000 candela, and a 735-meter beam distance. On low, the light provides 35 lumens and 10,000 candela, with a beam distance of 200 meters.

The new light uses a rechargeable lithium ion battery that fully charges in four hours. A convenient LED charging indicator provides charging status.

The rugged Waypoint 300 features an unbreakable polycarbonate lens and is O-ring sealed. With a trigger-style switch for momentary or click on/off operation, the light boasts a cushioned handle grip that eliminates user hand fatigue. The light includes an adjustable, high-strength wrist lanyard, and features an integrated stand for hands-free lighting.

The lightweight Waypoint 300 weighs 1.52 pounds and measures 6.75 inches long by 7.14 inches high. It features an IPX8-rated design for waterproof operation to two meters, and is impact-resistant to one meter.

The Waypoint 300 is available in black and yellow and has an MSRP of $214.20. It comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

