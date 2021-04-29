Streamlight launches ultra-compact Pocket Mate

Weather-resistant USB rechargeable light features 325 lumens, hands-free options.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the ultra-compact Pocket Mate, a weather-resistant, USB rechargeable personal light that delivers 325 lumens and features convenient hands-free options.

Small enough to carry in a pocket, the Pocket Mate features an anodized spring clip that attaches to zippers or key chains, and clips onto hats, visors and clothing for hands-free use.

“Versatility, brightness and USB rechargeability make the Pocket Mate the perfect easy-to-carry light for any situation—hands-free, in your pocket or attached to your person,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The Pocket Mate produces incredible lumens and beam distance for a light this size.”

The Pocket Mate is powered by a bright white LED that offers high and low modes. On high, the Pocket Mate delivers 325 lumens, a 76-meter beam and a 20-minute run time; on low, it provides 45 lumens, a 28-meter beam and a run time of 1 hour. Both modes run for several hours of intermittent use.

Featuring a lithium polymer battery, the light charges from any USB power source and includes a charge status indicator. The light’s multi-function pushbutton switch is recessed to prevent accidental turn-on.

The new light is constructed from an impact-resistant polycarbonate and a machined aluminum frame. Measuring 2.0 inches long and weighing 0.5 ounces, the Pocket Mate is rated IPX4 for weather-resistant operation and is impact-resistance tested to 1 meter.

Available in silver, red, blue and pink, the Pocket Mate has an MSRP of $35.00, and includes a Two-Year Warranty.

About Streamlight

