A new ballistic helmet has arrived providing unrivaled protection at an unbeatable value

PRESS RELEASE

GASTONIA, N.C. — Premier Body Armor, a leader in providing advanced ballistic protection, is proud to announce the launch of its inaugural Level IIIA Ballistic Helmet: The Fortis Ballistic Helmet. This high-cut, lightweight ballistic helmet is engineered to deliver unparalleled protection, precision fit, and unmatched comfort to helmets that cost 3 times its price.

This high-cut helmet is a testament to advanced protective technology, maintaining a light weight of just 2.8 lbs. Constructed from advanced ballistic fibers, it offers solid protection, achieving backface deformation results that outperform the vast majority of commercially available ballistic helmets. Available in sizes S/M & L/XL, it provides a comfortable and secure fit for every prepared citizen. It also comes equipped with a 7075 NVG mount and glass-reinforced polycarbonate rails for added functionality. Premier Body Armor’s commitment to quality is reflected in the Fortis Ballistic Helmet’s 5-year warranty.

“The Fortis Ballistic Helmet is our first ballistic helmet and it will not disappoint,” says Alex Stewart, President of Premier Body Armor. “Constructed of USA-made aramid fibers, the Fortis Ballistic Helmet provides uncompromised protection and durable versatility without the inflated cost. We’re proud to offer the hard-working consumer a ballistic helmet that meets and exceeds the testing standards with flying colors!”

With its exceptional performance, superior comfort, and unbeatable value, the Fortis Ballistic Helmet redefines expectations in head protection at the price point of $519. It is engineered to excel in various scenarios, offering peace of mind to law enforcement professionals, private security personnel, and civilians alike.

Elevate your protective gear with the Fortis Ballistic Helmet and discover the full range of Fortis Line products at premierbodyarmor.com. For inquiries, media coverage, or more information, please refer to the media contact provided below.

About Premier Body Armor

Premier Body Armor was founded in 2013 with the goal of protecting and empowering Law Enforcement and law-abiding citizens with innovative armor solutions, Made in the USA. Built on the backbone of over 20 years of armoring experience for customers such as the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), the United States Marine Corps (USMC), PBA is innovating and changing the way body armor is both perceived and utilized. Bulletproof backpack inserts, ultra-discreet vests, and more have made body armor more practical for daily use than ever before. With partnerships across industries, powerful community engagement, and top-notch customer service, Premier Body Armor is one of the top body armor manufacturers in the USA.

