Protech Tactical Introduces New Line of Multi-Purpose Vests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— PROTECH Tactical, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces the introduction of a new line of multi-purpose vests. The TAC PR, the TAC LB and the TAC PH are engineered and designed to meet and exceed the needs of first responders and law-enforcement officers in tactical situations.

PROTECH is a leading provider of armor shields and plates as well as tactical body armor and accessories. For more than 20 years, PROTECH has developed armor solutions for high-velocity threats and equipment for tactical-response situations, protecting elite military units, emergency responders and high-risk entry teams.

Each of the new vests comes fully equipped with the features that allow users to execute their jobs effectively and safely. Full MOLLE attachments, front and back plate capabilities and adjustable straps for quick deployment are just some of the features that make the TAC PR, TAC LB and TAC PH ideal for first responders and others who may find themselves in dangerous tactical situations.

The TAC PR (plate rack) makes it simple to upgrade protection with bottom loading 10” x 12” front and back rifle plates. Full MOLLE attachment platforms, adjustable and padded shoulder straps and a unique sliding MOLLE belt gives the TAC PR superb adjustability and 360-degree usability. Optional Level III and IV rifle plates and two 6’’ x 6’’ side plates along with various MOLLE equipment pouches allow users to build a system to meet their specific needs.

The TAC LB (load bearing) incorporates many of PROTECH’s tactical armor design features. A front-opening non-ballistic vest, the TAC LB also has a full MOLLE attachment platform with front and back hard armor plate capabilities. Dual, non–slip retention pads provide weapon stability, and users can tailor their vests to any circumstance with upgraded Level III and IV rifle plates and various MOLLE equipment pouches.

The TAC PH (plate harness) is an affordable load-carrying system, well suited to first-responder needs. Full MOLLE attachment platforms, adjustable shoulder straps, Velcro® identification attachments and front and back plate harnesses, give first responders an accessible option for protection.

For more information about PROTECH Tactical please visit www.protechtactical.com.

