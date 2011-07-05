Team Wendy Launches “Build Your Own Helmet” Online Feature

Team Wendy has launched its new “Build Your Own Helmet” online application. Through this feature, users can choose from a wide assortment of helmet, chinstrap and helmet liner styles, colors and sizes to create a completely customized system. The interactive feature displays the chosen items after they are selected, literally “building” a virtual system.

Click here to be directed to the feature.

Users can choose from BAE Standard, Highcut and Gunfighter ACH helmet options in green, tan and black. All three styles of Team Wendy’s chinstraps – Standard, H-Style and X-Style – in foliage green or black are also available. Helmet pad and liner options include Team Wendy’s extensive line of ZAP™ and EPIC™ products in all available sizes and colors.

This new addition truly makes Team Wendy a one-stop-shop for combat helmet system needs. Team Wendy – Overprotective and Proud of It.™

