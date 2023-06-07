Team Wendy launches EPIC ballistic helmet range

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Team Wendy, a leading global provider of exceptional head protection systems, announced today the launch of their EPIC line of ballistic helmet. The series features three models tailored to the needs of first responders.

The EPIC range has leveraged ballistic helmet technology that was developed to compete and win the US DOD Advanced Combat Helmet Gen II program. The new helmet series features lightweight high-performance material paired with our Team Wendy liner systems for premium comfort. Multiple shell cuts are available for each of the helmet models for ultimate flexibility. All EPIC models feature the best-in-class performance to weight ratio.

The Responder helmet features a Team Wendy 8-pad proprietary Zorbium liner system, upgraded H-back retention system, and a front cover plate providing alignment and stability to face shields. The Protector helmet offers the front cover plate, adds on Team Wendy’s new reverse dovetail side accessory rails, features the EPIC Air Fit Liner System and no thru-hole CAM FIT Dial Retention System. The Specialist helmet is fully outfitted with a durable high precision aluminum NVG shroud, new reverse dovetail rails, exterior VELCRO loop patches, EPIC Air Fit Liner System, CAM FIT Dial Retention System, and includes a Shock Cord Kit.

This ballistic helmet line is a result of the innovative synergies between Avon Protection, Team Wendy, and Avon Protection Ceradyne coming to life,” said Daron Shank, helmet product category director for Team Wendy. “By leveraging the latest DOD ballistic protection technology pedigree from Ceradyne, with exceptional head protection of Team Wendy liner and retention systems, and seamless integration with Avon Protection respirators, we’re able to offer our first responders’ scalable options for exceptional protection at an economical price.”

“We are delivering the law enforcement community an exceptional ballistic helmet line that is at the forefront of innovation. By combining the enhanced pad system, Ceradyne seamless shell technology and no thru-hole solution Team Wendy provides the most innovative and protective ballistic helmet, comfortable to the user with the best performance to weight ratio to help the end user safely perform their mission.” said James Wilcox, President of Team Wendy. “We are excited to launch the EPIC ballistic helmet range to the market and anticipate exceeding all expectations of the users with our advanced solutions for head protection.”

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy is an Avon Protection company dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design, and development, bringing more choice, better technology, and reliable customer service to the industry.

Learn more at www.TeamWendy.com.