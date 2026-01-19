Super Seer launches Defense in Motion

PRESS RELEASE

EVERGREEN, Colo — Super Seer Corporation today announced the launch of Defense in Motion (DIM), a first-of-its-kind ballistic motorcycle helmet platform designed to protect law enforcement officers operating in motion, under threat, and across multiple mission profiles.

Defense in Motion is the industry’s first helmet platform engineered to meet both DOT and NIJ certifications, bridging the longstanding gap between vehicular safety and ballistic protection. Built specifically for officers who operate motorcycles, ATVs, and mobile tactical platforms, DIM represents a new category of officer head protection.

“Law enforcement has been forced to choose between mobility and ballistic protection for far too long,” said Kevin Smith, President of Super Seer Corporation. “Defense in Motion eliminates that compromise. This platform was designed from the ground up for officers who are exposed to threats while moving — on patrol, during interdictions, and in dynamic response situations where stopping to change gear isn’t an option.”

One platform. Multiple missions.

Unlike traditional motorcycle helmets focused solely on impact protection, or ballistic helmets intended for static operations, Defense in Motion integrates vehicular impact protection, ballistic resistance, and all-day operational comfort into a single, mission-ready system.

“DIM is not a modified motorcycle helmet, and it’s not a repurposed tactical helmet,” Smith added. “It is a purpose-built platform created to reflect how officers actually operate today — fast, mobile, and increasingly exposed to firearm threats.”

Engineered for operational reality

Defense in Motion features a lightweight ballistic carbon fiber shell engineered for optimal strength-to-weight performance, reducing fatigue while maintaining critical protection. The platform incorporates Super Seer’s “Dynamic Impact Mitigation System (DIMS)” to manage blunt, ballistic, and vehicular forces encountered in real-world operations.

Key design elements include:



Dual-strap retention for helmet stability during high-speed movement and sudden impacts

An all-shift comfort system designed for extended wear

Modular configurations tailored to motorcycle, tactical, and all-terrain missions

Full customization for agency identification, unit markings, and operational finishes

“Fatigue is a safety issue,” Smith said. “Heavy helmets get removed when they shouldn’t. Defense in Motion was engineered to stay on the officer’s head—because protection only works if it’s actually worn.”

American-made. Mission-driven.

Defense in Motion is proudly manufactured in the United States, continuing Super Seer’s nearly six-decade legacy of American craftsmanship and in-house engineering. The platform was developed with direct input from law enforcement professionals and validated against the evolving threats officers face nationwide.

“This platform reflects who we are as a company,” Smith concluded. “We build equipment for professionals who don’t get second chances. Defense in Motion is about giving officers protection that moves with them—without slowing them down.”

Category-defining protection

With Defense in Motion, Super Seer establishes a new standard for officer head protection—one that recognizes the convergence of mobility, ballistic risk, and continuous operational demand.

The Defense in Motion platform will be officially unveiled at SHOT Show 2026, with availability expanding through authorized law-enforcement channels following the event.

About Super Seer Corporation

Founded in 1967, Super Seer Corporation is a Colorado-based manufacturer specializing in premium protective helmets for law enforcement, corrections, tactical, and civilian markets. Known for American-made quality, premium craftsmanship, custom configurations, and long-standing agency partnerships, Super Seer is committed to advancing officer safety through purposeful design and uncompromising standards.