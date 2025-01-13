Super Seer Corporation brings iconic TV star Larry Wilcox to SHOT Show 2025

PRESS RELEASE

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Super Seer Corporation, the leading American manufacturer of high-performance helmets for law enforcement and public safety professionals, is thrilled to announce a special event at SHOT SHOW 2025 that fans of the legendary TV series CHiPs won’t want to miss. On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, Super Seer will host Larry Wilcox, who famously portrayed Officer Jon Baker on the hit show CHiPs, for an exclusive meet-and-greet at the Super Seer booth.

Collectible CHiPs Helmet Coins for the First 500 Visitors

As a token of appreciation for the law enforcement community and CHiPs fans, Super Seer will give away custom collector’s coins shaped like the iconic CHiPs motorcycle helmet to the first 500 attendees who visit the booth on January 22. These one-of-a-kind coins are designed to celebrate the legacy of law enforcement and the spirit of motorcycle safety.

Win an Authentic Autographed CHiPs Helmet

Visitors to the Super Seer booth will also have the opportunity to enter a drawing for an authentic CHiPs helmet autographed by Larry Wilcox. This exclusive, signed helmet is a must-have for fans and collectors alike. The lucky winner will be announced at 3:30pm from the Super Seer booth on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Meet Larry Wilcox

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Larry Wilcox in person. Fans can meet, get and hear firsthand stories from his time on the beloved show that inspired generations of police motorcycle officers. Larry Wilcox will be at the Super Seer booth throughout the day, making this event a highlight of SHOT SHOW 2025.

Super Seer: Protecting Those Who Serve for Over 50 Years

For over 50 years, Super Seer Corporation has been dedicated to providing top-quality helmets designed to meet the rigorous demands of law enforcement professionals. From motorcycle patrol to riot control, Super Seer’s helmets deliver superior protection, comfort, and customization options. SHOT SHOW attendees can explore the latest in helmet technology and learn more about the brand trusted by police departments across the nation.

Event Details

What: Larry Wilcox Meet-and-Greet, Collector Coin Giveaway, and Helmet Drawing

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 from 10am – 3pm

Where: Super Seer Booth [Booth # 20261], SHOT SHOW 2025, Las Vegas, NV

Plan Your Visit

Whether you’re a law enforcement officer, industry professional, or lifelong CHiPs fan, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Make your way to the Super Seer booth on January 22 to meet Larry Wilcox, claim your collectible CHiPs coin, and enter to win the autographed helmet.

For more information about Super Seer Corporation and its full range of law enforcement helmets, visit www.superseer.com.

About Super Seer Corporation - Super Seer Corporation is a family-owned American manufacturer of premium helmets for law enforcement, military, and public safety professionals. With over five decades of innovation and a commitment to excellence, Super Seer remains a trusted name in helmet safety and customization.

About Larry Wilcox – Larry Wilcox is a celebrated actor, producer, and philanthropist whose career has left an indelible mark on Hollywood and American television. Best known for his portrayal of the straight-shooting, motorcycle-riding Officer Jon Baker on the hit series CHiPs (1977–1983), Wilcox became a household name, inspiring countless fans and generations of law enforcement officers.

A Wyoming native, Wilcox began his career in the entertainment industry after serving honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. His discipline, charisma, and all-American charm quickly caught the attention of casting directors, landing him roles in iconic television shows such as Gunsmoke, The Streets of San Francisco, and Lassie. However, it was his role as Officer Jon Baker in CHiPs that catapulted him to stardom. As one-half of the beloved duo alongside Erik Estrada’s Officer Frank “Ponch” Poncherello, Wilcox brought warmth, integrity, and a steady presence to the series. His character’s unwavering dedication to public safety and his dynamic on-screen chemistry with Estrada created a formula for success, making CHiPs a defining show of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Beyond acting, Wilcox expanded his influence in Hollywood as a producer and director. He has been involved in various projects, showcasing his versatility and passion for storytelling. Off-screen, he is deeply committed to philanthropy and supports causes close to his heart, including veterans’ organizations, law enforcement initiatives, and youth mentorship programs.

Today, Larry Wilcox remains a symbol of dedication and service, cherished by fans of CHiPs and admired for his contributions to both the entertainment industry and the community. Whether through his memorable role as Officer Jon Baker or his ongoing efforts to make a positive impact, Wilcox continues to inspire audiences and uphold the values of integrity, professionalism, and kindness.