Alien Gear Holsters announces attendance at upcoming IACP Expo

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters, America’s leading brand of durable injection-molded holsters that are in use by LE and military units around the globe, announces that numerous company representatives and a wide assortment of innovative products will be at the International Associations of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Expo on October 14-17. The IACP Expo will be at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. The company will be located in booth # 1829 near the center of the exhibit hall.

The Alien Gear Holsters’ booth will be the place to take a hands-on look at the innovative TAQ-STRAP. The TAQ-STRAP is a first of its kind lifesaving product designed to fill the currently vacant “care under fire” gap in combat medicine. It is a 1.5-inch nylon strap that replaces most standard straps found in duty holsters, drop-leg mounts, and tactical gear used by military and law enforcement personnel. Unlike a common strap, the TAQ-STRAP has an external “load bearing” strap, and an internal constricting strap, allowing the user to apply direct circumferential pressure to the limb without removing gear. Because the user already wears the holster strap high and tight, it is in an ideal position to act as a hasty tourniquet that can be applied in less than five seconds even when covered in contaminates. This allows the user to stay engaged in combat while operating the ratcheting mechanism. Built with battle proven M2 Inc ratcheting technology, The TAQ-STRAP is designed to get the operator through the fight and to secondary care where traditional tourniquets can be placed proximal to the wound.

Also in booth 1829 will be the newly released Dynamic Drop Leg and the new Multi- Holster Adapter. Alien Gear Holsters’ new Dynamic Drop Leg is the most advanced and minimalist drop leg system on the market. It is designed to meet the specific needs of the Special Operations Community and incorporates two points of articulation that allow the holster system to move with the user—rather than against them. The Multi-Holster Adapter will work with a wide range of holsters by other well-recognized manufacturers and systems, including: Swivel Drop Leg; Dynamic Drop Leg; a Locking Belt Slide; Low-Mid-High Ride Belt Slides; and the QDS system.

The Alien Gear Holsters’ booth will also be the place to meet with widely-recognized firearms trainer Jim Meyers and schedule—or enroll—in a future training course. Meyers can be reached by email at jim.meyers@tedderindustries.com

IACP attendees wishing to schedule an appointment to learn more about Alien Gear Holsters, the Rapid Force Level 2 and Level 3 duty holsters, or other innovative products are encouraged to call 208-618-8300. To learn more about the many Alien Gear Holsters available and the easy-to-use holster selection guide, visit www.aliengearholsters.com.

ABOUT ALIEN GEAR HOLSTERS:

From a concept in 2013 to today’s large-scale manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho, Alien Gear Holsters has worked to ensure that the thousands of holsters the company produces through injection molding for the LE, military and EDC carry civilian markets are sturdy, comfortable and adaptable. The company holds numerous design patents and custom builds orders based on firearms and specific customer preferences. Partner brands for Alien Gear Holsters include: Rapid Force and Bigfoot Gunbelts. More details can be found at aliengearholsters.com or by calling 208-618-8300.