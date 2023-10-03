Alien Gear Holsters announces new slim holster for GLOCK 17

POST FALLS, Idaho - Alien Gear Holsters, America’s leading brand of durable injection-molded holsters that are in use by LE, military units, and every-day-carry (CC) individuals around the globe, announces the release of the new Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster for the Glock 17 pistol. This Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster joins a group of holsters for other Glock pistols and numerous pistols from Sig Sauer and other manufacturers and suppliers.

The innovative design of the Slim Holster Shell allows users to expand the holster setup to easily accommodate other firearms. The Slim Shell Holster can be used along with another Alien Gear Holsters innovation—the QDS or Quick Disconnect System base. This product saves time and money by offer numerous user options. The QDS base permits numerous holster positions when used with a Locking Belt Slide. Those mounting positions include: standard paddle; compatible with a Molle attachment system; secure surface mounting; and the Slim holster can be used with a swivel drop leg setup.

The Rapid Force LVL 2 Slim Holster is a classic holster that permits easy intuitive draw for reduced time to competency while providing Level 2 protection. The minimalist design of the Slim Holster also means less bulk and weight while maintaining unmatched strength and durability to secure the firearm. The Slim Holster line accommodates most suppressor height sights and is optics compatible with the cut out on the Light Bearing model.

The new Rapid Force Slim Holster for the Glock 17 joins holsters available for Glock 19, 19x, 23 (Gen 1-4) and the Glock 45. Additional Slim Holsters are available for firearms from Sig Sauer, Lone Wolf Distributors, and Shadow Systems.

To learn more about the many Alien Gear Holsters available and full details on the new Rapid Force Slim Level 2 Holster for the Glock 17 pistol, visit www.aliengearholsters.com.

ABOUT ALIEN GEAR HOLSTERS

From a concept in 2013 to today’s large-scale manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho, Alien Gear Holsters has worked to ensure that the thousands of holsters the company produces through injection molding for the LE, Military and EDC carry civilian markets are sturdy, comfortable and adaptable. The company holds numerous design patents and custom builds orders based on firearms and specific customer preferences. Partner brands for Alien Gear Holsters include: Rapid Force, Tactica Defense Fashion and Bigfoot Gunbelts. More details can be found at aliengearholsters.com or by calling 208-618-8300.