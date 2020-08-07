Blackhawk™ adds new T-Series™ RDS Holsters for SIG P320

New Level 2 Light Bearing Holsters Compatible with SIG SAUER P320

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., – Blackhawk, a leader in law enforcement and military equipment for over 20 years, announced today that it has added new Level 2 Duty (L2D) Light Bearing holsters compatible with the SIG SAUER P320 to the T-Series Red Dot Sight (RDS) Holster line. The new holsters were engineered specifically to accommodate red dot sights when mounted on SIG P320 pistols.

The new dual-injected molded holsters are available in left and right-hand configurations and feature a removable, rotating dust cover that protects the optic from impacts and debris. The T-Series RDS holsters can be used with the Trijicon RMR/SRO, Leupold Delta Point Pro, SIG Romeo1Pro, plus other similar sized optics. The SIG P320 pistol is kept secure in a durable polymer body that provides users with a sleek, ergonomic design without adding extra bulk to the holster.

As the world’s first thumb driven, dual-injected molded holster, each T-Series RDS holster is standard with a soft touch inner layer that is both super slick and sound-dampening. This durable and efficient, low-friction design translates into a smooth, quiet draw or re-holstering of the sidearm.

Designed to follow Blackhawk’s Master Grip Principle, all T-Series holsters have been specifically developed to allow the user’s hand to land naturally where it should in order to deploy the sidearm. The T-Series RDS L2D and Level 3 Duty (L3D) holsters are designed for use with the Streamlight TLR-1 and TLR-2 pistol lights.

For more information on the new light-bearing T-Series RDS Holsters for the SIG P320 or to view the complete line of T-Series holsters visit www.blackhawk.com/holsters/.