Blackhawk™ and Staccato announce the 2011® T-Series™ Duty Holster

100% American Made to Serve the Men and Women Who Protect our Freedoms Daily

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.,- Staccato and Blackhawk announced today the release of the T-Series™ Red Dot Sight (RDS) Level 2 and Level 3 Retention Duty Holsters built specifically for Staccato 2011® pistols. Both companies collaborated on the design, testing, and development of the new holster that fits all Staccato 3.9”, 4.15”, 5”, and 5” compensated duty guns with mounted lights.

“We are excited to partner with Staccato on the development of this T-Series™ duty holster,” said Army veteran Evan McNamara, Blackhawk’s Director of Products and Marketing. “It’s really a natural fit as we’ve combined the best and fastest duty holster on the market with one of the premier shooting duty handguns. This powerful combination brings unmatched performance to those who demand it.”

The new T-Series holster was designed to meet the specific needs of law enforcement and is the first L2D and L3D models offered by Blackhawk to accommodate both pistol mounted red dot sights and lights. The T-Series RDS holster is also the first duty holster that can support three SureFire weapon lights. Like all Staccato 2011® pistols, the entire line of T-Series duty holsters is 100% made in America.

Key standard features included with all T-Series RDS holster include:

Pull tested and approved for duty use with all barrel lengths.

Compatible with iron sights, as well as most red dots currently on the market from Leupold, Trijicon, Aimpoint, Sig, and Holosun; along with other similar sized optics.

Works with Surefire X-300U-A, X-300U-B and X-400.

Available in level 2 and level 3 retention.

Available in right hand or left-hand draw.

“The Blackhawk team has been incredibly responsive, thoughtful, and thorough in every step of the design, development and testing process for the dedicated Staccato 2011® T-Series duty holsters. They have been great partners and the product itself is phenomenal. It is without question the fastest, most durable, and reliable duty holster on the market. It is a perfect complement to our pistols.” said Marine Corps veteran Nate Horvath, CEO, Staccato.

The 2011® T-Series RDS Level 2 and Level 3 Retention Duty Holsters are available for purchase at the Staccato online store.

About Staccato

Twenty-five years ago, Staccato (formerly STI) revolutionized competition shooting by bringing the world a whole new gun platform, the 2011®. Built with FlaTec™, the 2011® is the best shooting handgun available and trusted by elite law enforcement teams like the U.S. Marshall’s SOG team, the Texas Rangers, and LAPD Metro. Staccato pistols are approved for use on duty by over 150 agencies across the country. Reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well, Staccato pistols are fast becoming the pistol of choice for serious professionals and civilians alike. With a lifetime warranty, Staccato handguns are designed, precision engineered, and handcrafted in Georgetown, Texas, and built with American steel and parts. As an American firearms manufacturer, Staccato is proud that over 25% of its team members are veterans and 100% are patriots.

About BLACKHAWK

In 1990, a Navy SEAL was navigating a minefield when his pack failed. As his gear tumbled to the ground, he vowed that if he got out of there alive, he would make gear the right way. Today, this obsession with quality applies to everything we do. We’re constantly researching, refining and perfecting every detail to provide gear that won’t let you down. Because we’re not just making stuff - we’re honoring a vow.