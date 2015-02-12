DeSantis Gunhide Releases The Invader Holster

DeSantis Gunhide® is introducing a new holster, The Invader™, style M65. The Invader™ is an extremely comfortable synthetic IWB tuckable holster. The body PAD is built from edge-bound neoprene ballistic nylon and other synthetic materials. The formed HOLSTER component is precision thermo-molded from sturdy Kydex(R) sheet. The durable C-Clips are made of glass-reinforced nylon for lasting durability. The Invader™ is user adjustable with included hex wrench. J-Clips are also available, separately. DeSantis didn’t invent concealment, they just perfected it! For more information, please go to www.desantisholster.com or www.holster.com.