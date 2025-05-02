Safariland 6000 series for the Staccato HD now available

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands is proud to announce new duty holster fits for the Staccato HD in the 6000 series.

Now available for 4-inch barrel models, with 4.5-inch variant coming soon, these holsters are built for duty use and engineered to meet the demands of today’s law enforcement professionals. Available in all standard finishes, including the popular Cordura patterns, each holster is designed to accommodate firearms equipped with red dot sights and incorporates Safariland’s renowned Automatic Locking System (ALS), which works in tandem with the trusted Self-Locking System (SLS) to provide secure retention and fast access.

The ALS mechanism is effortlessly operated with the thumb, allowing for a smooth, intuitive draw. Unlike traditional holsters, there is no need for any twisting or complicated maneuvers to release the firearm from the holster. This streamlined system is ideal for law enforcement and professionals who require quick, reliable access to their firearms under pressure.

“At Safariland, we are focused on delivering high-performance gear that professionals can count on,” said Eric Gasvoda, Vice President and General Manager of Duty Gear for Safariland. “The demand for Staccato HD fits has been strong, and we’re proud to meet that need with a solution built for performance.”

Safariland continues to innovate and provide solutions that enhance the performance and effectiveness of those who rely on safety equipment for optimal protection.

To explore Safariland’s extensive range of holsters and accessories, visit Safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi, Break Free, Hatch, Med-Eng, Identicator and NIK. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives,” is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.