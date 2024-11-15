Safariland announces left-hand fits for the Incog X IWB Holster

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, is excited to announce the release of left-hand fits for the Incog X Inside-the-Waistband (IWB) Holster. The addition of left-handed fits has been highly requested and has been a long time coming for the number one best-selling holster.

The first wave of left-hand specific fits are compatible with Glock 17 and Glock 19, with additional Glock and Sig Sauer models close on the horizon. All left-handed fits will be available for firearms with and without lights.

“We hear our customers’ requests and take them seriously here at Safariland,” said Eric Gasvoda, vice president and general manager of duty gear for Safariland. “We took time to develop the lefthand fits to ensure we will deliver a great product tailored to left-hand users. Introducing these inclusive fits allows us to meet the needs of even more users, and there are more on the way—soon.”

Key features of the Incog X include:

• 3 sizes of Concealment Enhancing Clip strut shims

• Micro and full-size red-dot compatibility

• Microfiber suede-wrapped Boltaron body

• Optional magazine caddy with tension adjustment

• Over-the-belt polymer clips

• Passive trigger guard and ejection port retention

The Incog X features an improved clip strut design, combining functionality and customized concealment shims. These shims are available in three sizes: 1/8 inch, 1/4 inch, and 3/8 inch. You can insert or remove them effortlessly without needing any tools, allowing for a fine-tuned concealed carry experience that suits any preferences.

Safariland continues prioritizing innovation and collaboration to provide customers with industry-leading IWB, OWB, and duty rated holsters. Incog X IWB Holster left-hand fits for Glock handguns are now available. To learn more about the Safariland Incog X left handed holster, visit us online.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®,” is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

About Haley Strategic Partners

Bringing together the leading tactical, strategic and design professionals in the world, Haley Strategic harnesses experience and passion to raise the bar and drive action leading to greatness in every project it undertakes. Led by Special Operations Forces veteran CEO Travis Haley, the Haley Strategic team delivers a wealth of services, including dynamic hands-on live fire training, high-level product stress testing and development and more.

