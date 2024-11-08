Safariland announces new fits for the Incog X IWB holster

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, is excited to announce the popular Incog X Inside-the-Waistband (IWB) Holster now accommodates Glock pistols with large lights. This new addition further expands the versatility and functionality of the Incog X, making it even more accessible for concealed carry enthusiasts.

The Incog X IWB Holster, a collaboration between Haley Strategic Partners and Safariland, provides exceptional features for a top-tier concealed carry experience. This ergonomic, RDS-compatible, multi-positional holster allows users to achieve the perfect fit and comfort for their specific needs.

“The expansion of Incog X fits to accommodate pistols equipped with large lights allows us to meet the needs of even more concealed carry enthusiasts,” said Eric Gasvoda, vice president and general manager of duty gear for Safariland. “The introduction of large light fits for Glock handguns is the first in the Incog X large light line with additional fits for Sig Sauer and Stacatto anticipated to release in the coming weeks.”

Key features of the Incog X include:



3 sizes of Concealment Enhancing Clip strut shims

Micro and full-size red-dot compatibility

Microfiber suede-wrapped Boltaron body

Optional magazine caddy with tension adjustment

Over-the-belt polymer clips

Passive trigger guard and ejection port retention

The Incog X features an improved clip strut design, combining functionality and customized concealment shims. These shims are available in three sizes: 1/8 inch, 1/4 inch and 3/8 inch. You can insert or remove them effortlessly without needing any tools, allowing for a fine-tuned concealed carry experience that suits any preferences.

Safariland continues prioritizing innovation and collaboration to provide customers with industry-leading IWB, OWB and duty holsters.

The Incog X IWB Holster fit for Glock handguns with large lights is now available. To learn more about the Incog X Holster and other Safariland products, visit www.safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®,” is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

About Haley Strategic Partners

Bringing together the leading tactical, strategic and design professionals in the world, Haley Strategic harnesses experience and passion to raise the bar and drive action leading to greatness in every project it undertakes. Led by Special Operations Forces veteran CEO Travis Haley, the Haley Strategic team delivers a wealth of services, including dynamic hands-on live fire training, high-level product stress testing and development and more.