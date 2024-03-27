Safariland unveils new Solis fits for GLOCK 17 and 19

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group® a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands, has announced new GLOCK fits for the Solis OWB holster.

In 2023, Safariland introduced the Solis holster to accommodate subcompact duty pistols with lights and optics. Now available for GLOCK 17 and 19 models, Solis offers law enforcement officials and civilians a new OWB carry option from the originators of holster retention.

“We continue to collaborate with firearm manufacturers to ensure a diverse range of OWB holster fits for the most effective tools for everyday carry,” said Eric Gasvoda, GM of Duty Gear for Safariland. “Solis is an ideal addition to our outside-the-waistband holster family, and we’re proud to provide new GLOCK options for the firearm and law enforcement community.”

Crafted from a durable and weather-resistant SafariSeven™ nylon blend, the Solis OWB holster offers rugged durability to protect firearms. Its open muzzle end design facilitates easy debris removal and accommodates threaded barrels, ensuring optimal functionality in various environments.

Key features include:



ALS secures firearm once holstered: simple straight-up draw once the release is deactivated

Compatible with most Red Dot Sights

Compact Light Compatible

Two-piece reinforced holster body for increased strength

MSRP: $82.50 - $87.50

With the introduction of the Solis OWB holster for GLOCK 17 and 19 models, Safariland continues to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of law enforcement professionals and firearm enthusiasts.

To learn more about the Solis holster, visit Safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi, Break Free, Hatch, Med-Eng, Identicator and NIK. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.